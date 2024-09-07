Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture

Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 2 of 24Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairSmall Houses / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, ChairSmall Houses / Bloom Architecture - Exterior PhotographySmall Houses / Bloom Architecture - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  • Lead Team: Antoine Meinnel
  • Design Team: Kong Lim, Heng Thanak, Ny Kechseang
  • City: Phnom Penh
  • Country: Cambodia
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 2 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Bloom designed this collection of 3 small houses in 2019, with the aim to create a surprising green environment, a haven in disconnection from one of the most dynamic streets of Phnom Penh. Inside a colonial residential block, the project creates a sense of place by turning the challenge of accessing through a narrow alleyway into the opportunity to create a small residential community. It was critical to keep a village scale, a unique feature in the city center of Phnom Penh, hence the shapes of the houses were inspired by the preexisting vernacular wooden Cambodian houses sitting there.

Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 23 of 24
Elevation and Section
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki

The 4 levels of private houses have reduced footprints and shared boundary walls. This innovative modern typology was developed as an alternative for city centers where density is paramount and real estate cost prohibitive. The openings are irregular and positioned to allow light on the ground floor while maintaining privacy.

Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 18 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Bed
© Hiroyuki Oki
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 19 of 24
Plan - 2nd Floor

The views become more prominent on the upper floors. The first two levels of the facades were designed like a double-layered facade using a custom pattern of local handmade cement block. The craftsmanship of this material provided the right balance between aesthetics and durability. The laterite orange color of the cement block screen is given by natural pigments, it provides the perfect substrate for lush tropical vegetation.

Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 6 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki
Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Image 22 of 24
Concept Diagram

Maintaining the domestic scale for the project and adding a greener feeling to the interior of the residential block was meant to create a sense of belonging for the dwellers, a community, 30-something urbanites and designers, with their kids and dogs, creatively share the alleyway, a courtyard and shared rooftops.

Small Houses / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
Bloom Architecture
Office

Top #Tags