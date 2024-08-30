Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Malaysia
  5. Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners

Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners

Save

Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, WindowsApple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographyApple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, FacadeApple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 8Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Commercial Architecture, Store
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Design Team: Foster + Partners
  • City: Kuala Lumpur
  • Country: Malaysia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Apple The Exchange TRX is the first Apple Store location in Malaysia, located within Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX). The store’s three-dimensional layered roof emits a warm glow at night and draws people into the development. The design creates new visual and spatial connections between the mall’s central atrium and a rooftop park, which includes a lush tropical garden and a communal lawn that wraps around the store’s upper level.

Save this picture!
Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Designed as a glazed dome, the 87 x 87-foot (26.5 x 26.5 meter) roof transitions seamlessly between square and round geometries from the base to the top. Responding to Malaysia’s tropical climate, it is shaded by a series of fins that are carefully angled to control solar radiation. The roof appears to be solid at the lower levels, becoming more permeable as visitors rise through the store. The lowest fin spans outward to shield the glass façade and create a shaded walkway around the edge of the store. A central glazed oculus, with 30% ceramic frit, brings soft daylight into the interior and incorporates a dynamic lighting feature.

Save this picture!
Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

The store is laid out across three levels with a viewing deck at the top that directly connects with the edge of the park, bringing daylight and greenery into the store through the soaring interior. A sculptural quartz and glass staircase – and a bespoke glazed elevator – connect the various levels, with layered landings creating multiple lines of sight through the space. The Forum is located on a floating deck and the avenue and display tables are on the lowest level with direct connections to the mall. The store includes a video wall and boardroom, as well as a dedicated Apple Pickup station.

Save this picture!
Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Image 6 of 8
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Apple The Exchange TRX is designed with a refined palette of high-quality materials, including
natural stone walls, polished stainless-steel columns, light Terrazzo floors and a timber ceiling.

Save this picture!
Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 8
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreMalaysia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreMalaysia
Cite: "Apple Store The Exchange TRX / Foster + Partners" 30 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020669/apple-store-the-exchange-trx-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags