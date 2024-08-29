Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Public Administration Buildings, Offices, Renovation
Irura, Spain
  • Architect In Charge: Xabier Barrutieta
  • Collaborating Architects: Ander Gonzalez (proyecto) / Olaia Goikoetxea (proyecto) / Ander Guerra (concurso) / Nahikari Calleja (concurso)
  • Technical Architect: Iñigo Sarobe
  • City: Irura
  • Country: Spain
Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jorge Allende

Text description provided by the architects. The Town Hall building is in the village square, opposite the Church. The project aims to rehabilitate and expand the original building, which has a roughly square layout and features a characteristic rural architecture typical of farmhouses, with visible ashlar stone elements. Its shortcomings in terms of accessibility and energy efficiency prompted a comprehensive renovation and a 50% increase in its usable area.

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Image 6 of 37
© Jorge Allende
Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Image 28 of 37
Plan

The design submitted for the competition emphasizes a respectful dialogue with the existing structure. It maintains the building's framework and its most characteristic features, such as the facade openings and materiality, while adding a new, clearly differentiated body. Inside, a north-south communication axis is created, with the elevator in the existing building and the staircase in the expanded part. The roof is a unifying element for the entire project, and the elevator shaft acts as a light well.

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jorge Allende
Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Image 4 of 37
© Jorge Allende

The expansion is designed with a polyhedral and abstract volumetry, distinctly different from the existing architecture. It asserts its condition as an annex volume with a contemporary language through a skin of vertical slats that relegates the facade openings to the background. This new volumetry is presented as a veil that only partially reveals some openings behind a continuous wooden slatting. In this way, the new openings are intended to remain behind the veil, avoiding distortion of the original composition.

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Interior Photography
© Jorge Allende
Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Jorge Allende

The design of the volume is sculpted, reacting at the ground level to the urban pedestrian routes through chamfered corners. At the same time, the slatted exterior provides a changing, warm texture that shifts with the light and shadows throughout the day and varies with the seasons.

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Interior Photography, Chair
© Jorge Allende
Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Image 17 of 37
© Jorge Allende

The expansion's structure is made of CLT (cross-laminated timber) pine from local sources with a low carbon footprint. For the facade, 10 cm of wood fiber insulation and a black waterproof and breathable membrane are placed over the structural panels. As the final outer layer, a cladding of technological wood slats is mounted on horizontal wooden battens. The building has an A energy certification, does not consume fossil fuels, and generates a high percentage of its energy through renewable sources.

Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Jorge Allende

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Irura, Spain

About this office
BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentOther Public Administration buildingsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Renovation and Expansion of the Irura Town Hall / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP" [Reforma y ampliación del Ayuntamiento de Irura / BARRU ARKITEKTURA SLP] 29 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020642/renovation-and-expansion-of-the-irura-town-hall-barru-arkitektura-slp> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags