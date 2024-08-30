Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Kindergarten
  Japan
  Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects

Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects

Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsKomaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, ChairKomaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, ChairKomaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 5 of 21Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - More Images+ 16

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Day Care
Yokohama, Japan
  Program / Use / Building Function: Kindergarten, Certified Children's school, Nursery School
  Equipment Design: EOS plus, GN equipment planning
  City: Yokohama
  Country: Japan
© Takumi Ota Photography
© Takumi Ota Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A nursery school with a capacity of 60 children is located in a suburban residential area in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama City. The planned site area is located in a region designated by Yokohama City as a “priority development area” due to the high demand for nursery schools. However, in densely populated residential areas, there are few opportunities to have a site large enough for a nursery school. For this site as well, the area designated for the playground was kept to a minimum by satisfying the relaxation requirements. Thus, the plan was approved.

© Takumi Ota Photography
© Takumi Ota Photography

Since it was impossible to secure a playground of a sufficient size, and considering the site being on a slope and surrounded by a terraced streetscape, we decided to integrate the playground and the building into a stepped terrace that echoes the above mentioned streetscape, and expand the activity area three-dimensionally to create a play environment that is highly grounded and full of activity.

Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 7 of 21
© Takumi Ota Photography
Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 19 of 21
Pespective Section
Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Takumi Ota Photography

The stepped terrace is covered by a curved roof made of curved beams made of laminated timber. Children can climb the terrace up to a level close to the roof surface, and the roof is physically close to them, so we thought it would be appropriate to create a warm look with the softness of the curves and the texture of the wood exposed by the moeshi design. In addition, the curved roof emphasizes the broken lines that divide the roof, and the large roof area is transformed into a series of small roofs, bringing it closer to the scale of the surroundings.

Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 9 of 21
© Takumi Ota Photography

The hall located in the center of the first floor can be used flexibly in a variety of ways: it can be combined with the playground and nursery rooms, and it can be a space for parents to interact with each other when they come to pick up their children, or as a venue for annual events involving local residents. Additionally, the hall is adjacent to all the nursery rooms and stepped terraces through the atrium, providing plenty of opportunities for contact with children of different ages, parents, local residents, etc., and is a place where various activities in the child's development process can be viewed in a multi-layered manner.

Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota Photography
Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Takumi Ota Photography

Each of these orderly structures in the construction of the building aims to create a connection with the community. By defining the space in relation to the surrounding environment and opening the building to the community, we hope to create diversity in the quality of the space and the experiences that can be obtained, and to create a place that stimulates children's sensibilities.

Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 5 of 21
© Takumi Ota Photography

Project location

Address:Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects
Wood

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenDay CareJapan
Cite: "Komaoka Genkids Nursery School / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects" 30 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

