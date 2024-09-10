Modern Interiors with a Historical Touch: Figurative Wall Coverings for Scenographic Spaces

Save this picture! Diana - Arcadia Collection. Image Courtesy of Glamora

Greek and Roman cultures laid the foundations for modern civilization, leaving a lasting legacy in philosophy, literature, mathematics, and art. Although their contributions in these areas are significant, they are sometimes overlooked. However, in disciplines such as sculpture and architecture, their influence has remained almost unchanged, deeply rooted in the classical ideals of beauty. This is exemplified by canonical works such as the Parthenon, the Roman Pantheon, and the Discobolus, which continue to captivate with their proportion, symmetry, and detail. Consequently, it is unsurprising that Greco-Roman classicism remains significant due to its aesthetic timelessness, revitalized throughout different periods, from neoclassicism to contemporary proposals.

In this modern context, the Greco-Roman mythology, epic tales, and classical architectural concepts inspire a fresh perspective on reimagining interior aesthetics. Embracing an avant-garde take on neoclassicism, a new wave of modern interiors adopts sharp strokes to define figures and details, such as pilasters and capitals, echoing the sinopia of historic wall frescoes. These designs transform monumentality into cozy and elegant atmospheres. By blending historical and contemporary references, they provide innovative figurative solutions that craft poetically scenic spaces. Arcadia collection exemplifies this approach, standing out as a tribute to classicism and presenting a unique visual narrative through its wall coverings.

Modules, Patterns, and Textures: The Structure of the Collection

The collection consists of ten wallcoverings, each presented in a single color variant and predefined materials, which stand out for their sculptural aesthetics and monumental visual narrative. Based on a modular system, each element features a double figurative unit (A + B) that can be combined with one or two complementary components (C and D). These combinations create a visual and tactile scenography, adding depth to the walls and enabling coverage of up to 9 meters or more without repeating the theme.

Module C introduces repeated geometric patterns that evoke the smooth moldings of classical columns, two-dimensional pilasters, delicate canvases, and peplums. In contrast, the plain design of Module D is crafted from GlamVelour, a soft, ecological Alcantara that offers a tactile experience. Adding brass or platinum-colored metal profiles further enhances customization by dividing the wallcovering into multiple sections, framing the modules, and creating a clean, distinctive aesthetic.

Color Palette and Materiality: Echoes of Artists' Canvases

Central to the narrative, the collection features a blend of handcrafted materials and soft fabrics. GlamCanvas combines a polished look with high durability due to its resistance to abrasion, wear, and staining, featuring a broad-mesh viscose weave reminiscent of artists' canvases. Meanwhile, GlamVelour is a tribute to velvet, crafted from eco-Alcantara that is both soft to the touch and visually appealing. Available in four modern shades—ecru, London smoke gray, sage green, and camel—it forms a key element of the series.

Blending the nuances of GlamVelour with a color palette inspired by figurative subjects, the collection features warm, dusty hues and neutral tones enriched by natural pigments. It includes organic greens, soothing blues, earthy suede, and tobacco, composed of grays, gentle beiges, and oxidized reds reminiscent of Pompeian frescoes. The carefully selected range of tones creates spaces that express a classical harmony with a contemporary touch, establishing an iconographic and chromatic bridge between epochs.

Interiors Where the Past and Present Coexist

With a design vision rooted in identity-based narrative spaces, the collection offers the opportunity to create interiors that draw inspiration from the past while addressing contemporary needs. Arcadia collection reveals its full potential in generously proportioned environments typical of high-end projects, such as hotel lobbies and corridors, restaurants, workspaces including reception areas, offices, meeting rooms, and repurposed manufacturing complexes and open-plan spaces. This flexibility allows designers to experiment with spatial perception and the juxtaposition of various material surfaces.

Each architectural environment becomes a blank canvas, inviting creativity to shape atmospheres through a wallcovering collection that embodies the beauty rooted in classicism. This collection reinterprets the heritage of Greco-Roman architecture and proportions, suggesting the use of high-quality, resilient, and tactile materials. Interiors are adorned with the timeless language of historical residences while evoking classical reminiscences. This approach defines an interior design that, while preserving a historical aura, seamlessly integrates modern aesthetics and performance.

To learn more about the Arcadia Collection, visit Glamora’s website.