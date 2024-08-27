FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

+ 27

Authors: Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa, Renata Andrulis

Project Development: Vito Macchione

Collaborators: Daniel Zahoul, Izabel Sigaud, Murilo Zidan, Guilherme Torres Martins, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny

Interns: Julia Daher, Simone Shimada, Danielle Gregorio, Ingrid Colares, Victoria de Almeida Leite, Arthur L. Falleiros, Arthur Klain, André Enrico, Amanda Cunha

Construction: Marcondes Ferraz Engenharia

Wooden Structure: ITA Construtora

Steel Structure: Eleve Construções Metálicas

Foundations: Meireles Carvalho Engenharia

MEP: Zamaro Engenharia

Lighting Design: Lux Projetos

HVAC: GrennWatt Consultores de Energia

Window Frame: Snaldi Indústria e Comércio de Esquadrias

Acoustics Consultants: Harmonia Acústica

Landscape Desgin: Oficina 2 Mais

City: Praia Vermelha

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the northern coast of São Paulo, this vacation residence is situated just a few meters from the sea, yet remains hidden from those enjoying the waves or the white sands of the beach. Completely surrounded by native coastal vegetation, the building blends into its lush surroundings. Designed as a neutral volume, with its translucent faces facing the neighboring lots, the layout prioritizes a frontal view of the beach through large glass openings, so as to incorporate in its reflections, as well as in its internal spaces, the hues of this biome. The translucency is ensured by the external cladding, made up of polycarbonate cellular panels that simultaneously filter light, sound, and heat.

Large eaves along the two main façades of the house allow for natural shading and ventilation to be key elements in the climatic adaptation strategy and energy consumption reduction. On these façades, independent sets of metal rolling doors create a unified volume for the house. The construction system as a whole – primarily consisting of prefabricated elements assembled on site – helps to minimize the impact of the construction within this delicate biome. The entire building is raised 75 centimeters above the ground, ensuring natural base ventilation, which not only cools the house but also significantly reduces excess moisture.

The laminated glued timber structure was assembled and screwed together on site. Vertical cladding and ceilings were constructed using pre-fabricated composite wood panels fixed directly onto the structure. The roofing was completed with thermal insulation (EPS) and a synthetic waterproof membrane. In addition to the cellular polycarbonate panels, aluminum frames and laminated glass were used for the external cladding.