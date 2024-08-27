Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 32FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Shelving, BeamFR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, WindowsFR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Chair, FacadeFR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia Vermelha, Brazil
  • Authors: Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa, Renata Andrulis
  • Project Development: Vito Macchione
  • Collaborators: Daniel Zahoul, Izabel Sigaud, Murilo Zidan, Guilherme Torres Martins, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny
  • Interns: Julia Daher, Simone Shimada, Danielle Gregorio, Ingrid Colares, Victoria de Almeida Leite, Arthur L. Falleiros, Arthur Klain, André Enrico, Amanda Cunha
  • Construction: Marcondes Ferraz Engenharia
  • Wooden Structure: ITA Construtora
  • Steel Structure: Eleve Construções Metálicas
  • Foundations: Meireles Carvalho Engenharia
  • MEP: Zamaro Engenharia
  • Lighting Design: Lux Projetos
  • HVAC: GrennWatt Consultores de Energia
  • Window Frame: Snaldi Indústria e Comércio de Esquadrias
  • Acoustics Consultants: Harmonia Acústica
  • Landscape Desgin: Oficina 2 Mais
  • City: Praia Vermelha
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the northern coast of São Paulo, this vacation residence is situated just a few meters from the sea, yet remains hidden from those enjoying the waves or the white sands of the beach. Completely surrounded by native coastal vegetation, the building blends into its lush surroundings. Designed as a neutral volume, with its translucent faces facing the neighboring lots, the layout prioritizes a frontal view of the beach through large glass openings, so as to incorporate in its reflections, as well as in its internal spaces, the hues of this biome. The translucency is ensured by the external cladding, made up of polycarbonate cellular panels that simultaneously filter light, sound, and heat.

FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Pedro Kok
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 27 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pedro Kok

Large eaves along the two main façades of the house allow for natural shading and ventilation to be key elements in the climatic adaptation strategy and energy consumption reduction. On these façades, independent sets of metal rolling doors create a unified volume for the house. The construction system as a whole – primarily consisting of prefabricated elements assembled on site – helps to minimize the impact of the construction within this delicate biome. The entire building is raised 75 centimeters above the ground, ensuring natural base ventilation, which not only cools the house but also significantly reduces excess moisture.

FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Shelving, Beam
© Pedro Kok
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 30 of 32
Section
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Pedro Kok
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 32 of 32
Axo
FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 19 of 32
© Pedro Kok

The laminated glued timber structure was assembled and screwed together on site. Vertical cladding and ceilings were constructed using pre-fabricated composite wood panels fixed directly onto the structure. The roofing was completed with thermal insulation (EPS) and a synthetic waterproof membrane. In addition to the cellular polycarbonate panels, aluminum frames and laminated glass were used for the external cladding.

FR House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Top #Tags