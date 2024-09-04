Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, WindowsBelgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, WindowsBelgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamBelgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeBelgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1937 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Matyser, Mosaicos Rossi, Terra Calcareos
  • Arquitectos A Cargo: Ignacio Szulman, Valentín Pedroza
  • Structural Engineer: Ing. Mario Saieg
  • Documentation: Arq. Sol Basile, Arq. Hernán Robredo, Santiago Vigano, Arq. Florencia Morelli
  • Construction Management: Arq. Pedro Correa
  • Program: Single-family home
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Giovanni Batista Piranesi was an Italian printmaker during the 18th century. His interest in the ruins of the Roman Empire led him to create an extensive catalog of reproductions. His fascination with these ruins in many cases led him to invent them, creating an imaginary world of ancient destroyed buildings. His legacy was a contribution to the formation of neoclassicism.

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

In the House on Belgrano Street, located in the Parque Chas neighborhood, we invented a ruin of broken bricks that is grafted as a piece onto the pre-existing construction. And in an inverse process, we made the pre-existence newer, we repaired it and painted it white to give it a second life. The new is broken to make it older, and the old is renewed, creating a game of tensions and ambiguities.

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 5 of 41
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 36 of 41
Ground floor plan

On the ground floor, the rear is demolished to generate a garden, and the front and side of the pre-existing construction are preserved. The living and kitchen spaces are closed with large folding carpentry, achieving spaces that have something of both interior and exterior.

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The upper volume contains the sleeping area, and staircase, and completes the configuration of the living space. On the outside, this volume is clad in a series of broken bricks and others that are left whole in the openings and on the edges where it is necessary to rectify. Inside, the same criterion is repeated, but with a mixture of common rustic bricks and exposed bricks. This subtle contrast is used to compose different layers of bricks as if they were layers of archaeological strata, which contribute to accentuating the appearance of a ruin.

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 28 of 41
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 37 of 41
First floor plan

Adentro se repite el mismo criterio, pero con una mezcla de ladrillos comunes rústicos y ladrillos vistos. Este sutil contraste se aprovecha para componer distintas capas de ladrillos, como si fuesen las capas de estratos arqueológicos, que contribuyen a acentuar el aspecto de ruina.

Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 19 of 41
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina

Cite: "Belgrado House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto" [Casa Belgrado / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto] 04 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020413/belgrado-house-ignacio-szulman-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

