Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. China
  5. La Patella / Atelier Guo

La Patella / Atelier Guo

Save

La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 2 of 27La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 3 of 27La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 4 of 27La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 5 of 27La Patella / Atelier Guo - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Architecture
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Atelier Guo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Lead Architects: Liaohui Guo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 5 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. As an exhibit, "La Patella" navigates the constraints of a limited budget and a modest scale. Crafting impactful interventions based on the designated site is imperative, and it is from this straightforward vision that "La Patella" emerged.

Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 2 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

Before Langtou Village lies a gently meandering path that traverses a Feng Shui pond, bridging the village with the distant, cultivated paddies. It stands as an anomaly. Observed from a satellite map, the path is not a straight shot but expands at the ends, making a subtle turn at a point off-center. This distinctive positioning, coupled with its unique form, captured our interest and laid the groundwork for the design.

Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 13 of 27
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 21 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

The turn is subtle, only becoming apparent when viewed from the ends of the path. This insight was first gleaned from the model, where the pavilion's design was meticulously honed. The extended roof at both ends mirrors the path's curvature, establishing the foundational architectural principle and the basis for all form and structure—a nuanced turn we aimed to underscore.

Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 4 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

The pavilion's primary structure took full advantage of the site's subtleties during the design process. The eight main components, beams and columns combining tightly, are simply interwoven and joined, offering a clear architectural narrative. The slight angle at the base, inherently delicate, was further explored through the structure, adopting a low, light, and creeping posture that complements the open expanse of the village landscape.

Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 14 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

We aimed to create a state where beams envelop columns, making use of the horizontal turning angle. The elevation also responds with angularity. The ends of the beams are lowered to evoke the ancient charm of traditional pavilions. The gently sloping roof, detached from the structure, enhances the sense of extension, akin to a returning bird alighting softly on water. The platform at the outer corner of the turn extends slightly forward, establishing a third direction post the road's turn, and thus, the entire roof form presents a more cohesive three-directional expression.

Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 19 of 27
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 20 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

As the setting sun's afterglow spills into a lotus pond, "La Patella", the angular green pavilion, rests on the gently winding path, observing the rhythm of life in the old village. It exudes an elegance reminiscent of a summer lotus.

Save this picture!
La Patella / Atelier Guo - Image 16 of 27
© Qingshan Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Guo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "La Patella / Atelier Guo" 23 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020339/la-patella-atelier-guo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qingshan Wu

折亭 / 郭廖辉建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags