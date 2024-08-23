La Patella / Atelier Guo

+ 22

Project Architects: Yuhui Xue, Min Wu, Zhiyuan Jiang

Site Architects: Jinghao Ni

Clients: ChunYangTai

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As an exhibit, "La Patella" navigates the constraints of a limited budget and a modest scale. Crafting impactful interventions based on the designated site is imperative, and it is from this straightforward vision that "La Patella" emerged.

Before Langtou Village lies a gently meandering path that traverses a Feng Shui pond, bridging the village with the distant, cultivated paddies. It stands as an anomaly. Observed from a satellite map, the path is not a straight shot but expands at the ends, making a subtle turn at a point off-center. This distinctive positioning, coupled with its unique form, captured our interest and laid the groundwork for the design.

The turn is subtle, only becoming apparent when viewed from the ends of the path. This insight was first gleaned from the model, where the pavilion's design was meticulously honed. The extended roof at both ends mirrors the path's curvature, establishing the foundational architectural principle and the basis for all form and structure—a nuanced turn we aimed to underscore.

The pavilion's primary structure took full advantage of the site's subtleties during the design process. The eight main components, beams and columns combining tightly, are simply interwoven and joined, offering a clear architectural narrative. The slight angle at the base, inherently delicate, was further explored through the structure, adopting a low, light, and creeping posture that complements the open expanse of the village landscape.

We aimed to create a state where beams envelop columns, making use of the horizontal turning angle. The elevation also responds with angularity. The ends of the beams are lowered to evoke the ancient charm of traditional pavilions. The gently sloping roof, detached from the structure, enhances the sense of extension, akin to a returning bird alighting softly on water. The platform at the outer corner of the turn extends slightly forward, establishing a third direction post the road's turn, and thus, the entire roof form presents a more cohesive three-directional expression.

As the setting sun's afterglow spills into a lotus pond, "La Patella", the angular green pavilion, rests on the gently winding path, observing the rhythm of life in the old village. It exudes an elegance reminiscent of a summer lotus.