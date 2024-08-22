An Office Free in the Gaps of an Urban Village / LLC Studio

+ 22

Design Team: Jianmin Lu, Yunjie Kang

Structural Consultant: Xiaoluan Sun, Xinyan Huang

Client: Private

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the edge of an urban village, bordered by a school to the north, a hill to the south, a river to the east, and the village to the west. The small hill to the south provides evergreen vegetation throughout the year, with the sounds of birds and insects alternating throughout the day. In this environment, the building is designed to be open, with all four walls capable of being opened, actively embracing the surrounding natural environment. More importantly, the close interaction with nature allows for a heightened sense of the passage of time, as these sounds or light appear punctually at different times of the day and year.

While embracing the beauty and harmony of the natural environment, the design also considers the need to face the extreme weather conditions characteristic of the local climate, such as typhoons, heavy rain, and extreme heat. Long-term occupants of this space are particularly sensitive to these climatic changes. When fierce winds and rainstorms relentlessly batter the thin walls, a sense of awe and respect for nature inevitably arises.

From a cultural perspective, the most prominent feature of the urbanization process is the continuous transfer of individual influence over building forms and living environments to higher authorities, who shape them. Although the self-built settlements influenced by different periods' ideas tend to be historically fragmented and singular, the space within these settlements has become increasingly rich over time with the expansion of clans (as seen from the westward view of the office's leisure space, where self-built houses of varying heights by clans are visible). Additionally, the influx of students and migrant workers has diversified activities, which, in turn, reshapes the original clan-based settlement patterns in the urban village. This design and construction were carried out within this context, and only within such gaps can there be room for experimentation and growth.

In terms of specific design, the space is divided into three functional blocks: office, restroom, and bar, with each functional block independently forming a box. The boxes are constructed using pinewood frames and polycarbonate panels as the enclosing structure, with walls designed to be as open as possible. The enclosing structure of the office space can be fully opened, while the walls of the bar and restroom can be partially opened. In winter, when the doors are closed, a flowing activity loop is formed between the three functional blocks; in summer, when most of the walls are open, the spatial boundaries disappear.

In the plan, the best location is reserved for the office, which is also the area most emphasized in the project. It covers approximately 45 square meters, serving both office and leisure functions, along with some storage functions. The outer walls of the office space can be fully opened and retracted to one side, allowing for greater interaction with the environment when the weather is good. This also significantly reduces body surface temperature through airflow, alleviating the summer heat. The main structure adopts a central core with cantilevered wings on both sides. The core not only serves a structural role but also provides storage and space separation functions. The restroom generally exists as an auxiliary space. Initially, this design was intended for residential use, and when used as such, the walls of the restroom can be retracted, making the restroom more central or at least equal to the other spaces.