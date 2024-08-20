Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Finland
  5. Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects

Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects

Save

Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHelsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Image 3 of 35Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, CountertopHelsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHelsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing
Helsinki, Finland
  • Architects: AVARRUS Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2970
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tuomas Uusheimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tiileri
  • Lead Architects: Pauli Siponen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. Founding partners Pauli Siponen and Niilo Ikonen of Avarrus Architects had a common vision to create housing that would last for generations and set new standards in sustainability and resilience.

Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Image 19 of 35
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tuomas Uusheimo

”Inspired by Helsinki’s architectural heritage, our goal was to build something that could stand for at least a hundred years, much like the historic brick buildings that continue to grace our city,” says Pauli Siponen. ”Modern materials and construction methods have certainly brought efficiency and lower costs, but they often come at the expense of durability and repairability.” Since the late 1950s, the Finnish building industry has mainly used insulated precast elements. While this innovation has sped up construction and reduced costs, it has also led to structures that are more vulnerable to moisture damage and difficult to maintain. In contrast, brick buildings from the early 1900s have shown low maintenance needs and remarkable energy efficiency since solid brick structure stores heat in the summer and cold in the winter. The solid brick walls of Helsingin Muurarimestari are 60 to 75cm thick, just like a hundred years ago.

Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Image 21 of 35
Floor Plans

”Helsingin Muurarimestari is more than just a building; it is a statement. We are proving that traditional masonry can meet modern standards of sustainability and energy efficiency. This project is about preserving the craftsmanship of the past while embracing the environmental responsibilities of the present.” Niilo Ikonen adds.

Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Image 33 of 35
Plan - 2 Room Apartment
Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Interior Photography, Brick
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Each of the 29 apartments has been carefully designed to consider natural ventilation, with every unit opening in at least two directions to facilitate better airflow. The building’s design not only respects historical methods but also incorporates sustainable features. Natural ventilation reduces the need for mechanical systems, thus lowering energy consumption and promoting a healthier indoor climate. Additionally, the use of breathable materials and the avoidance of plastic or glue in kitchens and cabinets ensure both healthier living spaces and greater longevity of the construction.

Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Avarrus and Kestävät Kodit Ltd. invite architecture enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the media to explore Helsingin Muurarimestari and witness the blend of traditional building methods and modern innovation. This project marks a significant step forward in the sustainable architecture movement, offering a new perspective on how we can honor the past while building for the future.

Save this picture!
Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Helsinki, Finland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AVARRUS Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingFinland

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingFinland
Cite: "Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects" 20 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020212/helsingin-muurarimestari-avarrus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags