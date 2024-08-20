Helsingin Muurarimestari / AVARRUS Architects

+ 30

Design Team: Noona Lappalainen, Niilo Ikonen, Atte Aaltonen, Iida Siponmaa, Erno Laakso

Landscape Architecture: Kokoma

City: Helsinki

Country: Finland

Text description provided by the architects. Founding partners Pauli Siponen and Niilo Ikonen of Avarrus Architects had a common vision to create housing that would last for generations and set new standards in sustainability and resilience.

”Inspired by Helsinki’s architectural heritage, our goal was to build something that could stand for at least a hundred years, much like the historic brick buildings that continue to grace our city,” says Pauli Siponen. ”Modern materials and construction methods have certainly brought efficiency and lower costs, but they often come at the expense of durability and repairability.” Since the late 1950s, the Finnish building industry has mainly used insulated precast elements. While this innovation has sped up construction and reduced costs, it has also led to structures that are more vulnerable to moisture damage and difficult to maintain. In contrast, brick buildings from the early 1900s have shown low maintenance needs and remarkable energy efficiency since solid brick structure stores heat in the summer and cold in the winter. The solid brick walls of Helsingin Muurarimestari are 60 to 75cm thick, just like a hundred years ago.

”Helsingin Muurarimestari is more than just a building; it is a statement. We are proving that traditional masonry can meet modern standards of sustainability and energy efficiency. This project is about preserving the craftsmanship of the past while embracing the environmental responsibilities of the present.” Niilo Ikonen adds.

Each of the 29 apartments has been carefully designed to consider natural ventilation, with every unit opening in at least two directions to facilitate better airflow. The building’s design not only respects historical methods but also incorporates sustainable features. Natural ventilation reduces the need for mechanical systems, thus lowering energy consumption and promoting a healthier indoor climate. Additionally, the use of breathable materials and the avoidance of plastic or glue in kitchens and cabinets ensure both healthier living spaces and greater longevity of the construction.

Avarrus and Kestävät Kodit Ltd. invite architecture enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the media to explore Helsingin Muurarimestari and witness the blend of traditional building methods and modern innovation. This project marks a significant step forward in the sustainable architecture movement, offering a new perspective on how we can honor the past while building for the future.