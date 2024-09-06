Exploring the Impact of Technowood in Different Architectural Typologies

Wood is undeniably an elegant choice for architectural projects, offering a natural and welcoming aesthetic that enhances any space. However, when exposed to the elements, this same wood demands a high level of maintenance. Sun, rain, and temperature variations can compromise its appearance and integrity over time, requiring regular care to preserve its original beauty. For many, this is the price to pay for the irreplaceable aesthetics of wood, but the search for alternatives that combine natural beauty with durability has grown, allowing the charm of wood to be enjoyed with less effort.

Technowood is a patented system that uses an aluminum or GRP (Glass Reinforced Polyester) substrate coated with a thin layer of natural wood. This allows the product to offer the aesthetic and tactile qualities of natural timber, but with the advantage of using 98% less wood in production, significantly reducing the aforementioned maintenance and replacement demands associated with solid wood. Combining natural wood veneers with highly durable materials solves common issues such as warping, aging, and maintenance difficulties, resulting in a product that preserves the authentic appearance of wood while offering greater durability and ease of care. Its versatility allows for applications both indoors and outdoors.

One of its main attractions is its ability to produce profiles and panels up to 12 meters long, something that traditional wood cannot achieve. This provides architects and designers greater freedom in creating expansive and continuous surfaces, overcoming the limitations of conventional wood. Additionally, the concealed screw system and 3D varnish technology ensure a flawless and realistic wood appearance, with superior resistance to environmental factors, fire, bacteria, and fungi. Developed from real wood, this technology also enhances fire resistance and prevents the growth of microorganisms, ensuring that products maintain their aesthetic appeal and durability even in the most challenging conditions. Technowood has been successfully integrated into a wide range of projects, demonstrating its versatility in different architectural typologies:

Healthy Environments with Style

At the Acıbadem Polyclinic, Technowood was chosen for interior applications, creating a warm and natural aesthetic in a healthcare environment. The profiles were used vertically, in a wavy pattern, adding movement to the project. The product was also chosen because it is classified as non-combustible (A2), in addition to its resistance to bacteria, ensuring safety and durability.

Prestigious Solutions for Public Buildings

For the Küçükçekmece Municipality Building, Technowood was applied in a civic context where durability and a prestigious appearance are key. The wooden louvers, spaced vertically, clad the civic interiors and form meeting spaces. As the first public management structure in Turkey with BREEAM certification, the building benefits from innovative profile services and systems that offer natural solutions both indoors and outdoors.

Superior Performance in Sports Environments

At the Dervişali Sports Complex, the use of Technowood was highlighted in areas where robust and durable materials are essential. The material was applied in an area near the swimming pool, where exposure to a highly humid environment requires superior performance.

Durable Elegance in Hotels

In hotel projects like Tasigo Hotels and Hilton Hotels, Technowood was used both on facades and interiors, offering a sophisticated appearance. At Tasigo Hotels in particular, the material plays a central role in the facade, highlighting the elegance of the design.

Beauty and Functionality in Private Sanctuaries

In residential projects like Birgen İnşaat and Next Level Residence, Technowood demonstrates its suitability for applications ranging from facades to outdoor solutions such as pergolas. At Qatar 6 Private Villas, the product stands out, as it is also being used for external fencing, significantly contributing to the overall aesthetics of the project. The Morocco Residence, a luxurious living experience, highlights the use of profiles for sun protection. At Villa GG, the product is presented through external solutions like pergolas; this villa project combines residential comfort with functional outdoor spaces.

Strength and Style in Airports

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, the product was employed in an airport environment, where heavy traffic and exposure to the elements require materials that combine sober aesthetics with high resistance. In this case, the profiles frame walls and ceilings, creating a portal to a VIP area of the airport.

Sophistication in Restaurant Design

At Galliard, Technowood was used in interior design, ceilings, and facades, providing a warm and elegant environment that aligns with the restaurant's identity. The characteristic wood tones work well with the restaurant's sober furniture, as well as the art and various visual highlights in its decor.

It is noted that the technology developed to combine natural wood veneers with durable substrates offers architects and designers a superior alternative to traditional wood, providing design flexibility, environmental benefits, and lasting performance in various architectural applications. The inclusion of Technowood in the Material Bank platform marks a significant step in its accessibility to architects and designers. This platform allows users to explore the products, understand their applications, and request samples for their own projects.