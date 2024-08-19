Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior PhotographyKalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography, TableKalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 5 of 35Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - More Images+ 30

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Copenhagen, Denmark
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 15 of 35
© Torben Eskerod

Text description provided by the architects. Kalvebod Fælled School creates the framework for lifelong learning. Here, a social vision of sports and children leading active lives finds its shape. The school is situated in the protected landscape of Ørestad South in Copenhagen, between the grazing cattle and the city. It’s an open, bustling community. When the school day ends for the students, others join; parents and local community residents use the gymnasium and classrooms for sports, courses, and social events.

Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography
© Torben Eskerod
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 35 of 35
Detail
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography
© Torben Eskerod
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Torben Eskerod

The ambition has been to fully seize the site without fences or barriers while softly balancing the unique landscape and the active social community set to unfold here. The focus is on the everyday integration of movement and learning. Kalvebod Fælled School provides solid, inspiring learning and leisure time conditions for children and adults alike. In nature, circularity typically arises from concentration or dispersion around a center. At Kalvebod Fælled School, the gymnasium at the core of the building extends its energy to all five floors. 

Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Torben Eskerod
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 12 of 35
© Torben Eskerod
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 23 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 29 of 35
Section
Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, Chair, Beam
© Torben Eskerod

From the gymnasium, a series of spaces are undulated. Firstly, atriums carried by exposed concrete columns that run the entire height of the building provide clear views of the gymnasium from all floors. Subsequently the rings making up the floors ensue, spreading into generous common areas while densifying into classrooms closer to the façade, for focused classroom work.

Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Exterior Photography
© Torben Eskerod

On ground floor level the school reaches out towards the landscape and the adjacent city. The result is a gentle integration between the protected landscape and the outdoor playground, a fusion also echoed in the sparkling, polished concrete floors indoors, as if the landscape of Kalvebod Fælled had shed its green coat to display the bright salt meadow below, gently speckled with embedded rocks.

Project location

Address:Copenhagen, Denmark

Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Educational Architecture, Schools, Denmark
Cite: "Kalvebod Fælled School / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects" 19 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

