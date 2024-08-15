Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Save

Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsAxel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeAxel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 4 of 45Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 5 of 45Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
København, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 8 of 45
© Anders Sune Berg

Text description provided by the architects. Axel Towers is a mixed-use office building with a rich variation of niches, heights and diameters that balance lightness and weight. The five towers are playful like neighboring Tivoli Gardens, robust enough to anchor a bustling part of Copenhagen and generous in the public spaces they offer people in and around them. 

Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jens Markus Lindhe
Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 23 of 45
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The main concept supports an exclusive yet playful and unpretentious idiom that corresponds with the area’s identity as Copenhagen’s historic entertainment district. On the ground floor, restaurants, cafés and shops offer themselves to the public. Office spaces with views of the city are located behind the rich copper-colored facades and brise soleil reliefs. The circular facades provide the workspaces with an abundance of daylight, all overlooking the city.

Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Lea Jessen
Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography
© Anders Sune Berg

Anchoring a fast-paced city. In order to create a mixed-use office building that would offer something back to the city, we collaborated with the Municipality of Copenhagen and the client to change the district plan. Formerly a square building that took up the entire space of the plot, was planned. Through a fruitful dialogue, the district plan was changed to include a more generous building height. This way, 1,700 m² could be freed to create public space at the square and between the tower volumes. The composition of partly intertwined towers breaks free from the block. Without front or back, Axel Towers can be reached from all corners offering free movement across the square and through the building where broad stairs and an elevated inner square offer quiet, public spaces while serving as an anchor in a fast-paced part of the city.

Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jens Markus Lindhe
Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 41 of 45
Section 1
Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 4 of 45
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Attractive workspaces. Stairways, lifts and technical installations are placed in the tower cores freeing space for large, attractive workspaces along the facades. This has led to new opportunities for workspace organization for the law firm Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers’ main tenant. The newly established landscape at Axeltorv reimagines the green ramparts that used to run here. Axel Towers is rooted in historical Copenhagen while enriching contemporary public life.

Save this picture!
Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects - Image 5 of 45
© Jens Markus Lindhe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:København, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsDenmark

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsDenmark
Cite: "Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects" 15 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020068/axel-towers-lundgaard-and-tranberg-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags