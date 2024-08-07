PI Building / STGO

+ 44

Design Team: Santiago Bueno, Juan Ignacio Torrezan, Lucas Lamagni

Collaborators: Andres Acosta, Javier Carmona, Nahuel Correa

Construction: LT Desarrollos

Engineering: Omar Morris

City: Rosario

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pi Building is on an unconventional and atypical plot in the city center of Rosario. Its name refers to its exceptionally narrow front, measuring only 3.14 meters.

For many years, this small plot remained abandoned, lacking interest due to its size and complexity in carrying out a collective housing project. However, faced with this challenge, there was a need to conceive a building that could make the most of the available space while meeting high standards of habitability, functionality, and safety.

According to the plot's urban certificates, it was possible to construct a ground floor plus six floors. Given that San Juan Street is an urban corridor, an exceptional height of eleven floors was allowed. However, due to the plot's minimum width, which did not allow vehicular access, the project had to adapt to the internal plot indicators, limiting construction to the ground floor plus four floors.

The ground floor reflects the minimal conditions of the plot. Despite this, a large communal space was designed—a pedestrian street with a continuous and reflective plane that conceals all services, inviting people to walk and discover the different uses calmly and fluidly. In the center, a garden serves as a meeting point, isolating from the noise of the street while harmoniously integrating nature with the built environment.

An essential aspect of the project was the incorporation of flexible spaces and a wide variety of typologies, responding to the slope of the plot and variations in width. The importance of adapting to the changing needs of residents, both in terms of use and lifestyle, was recognized.

Given its urban condition, the facade grille serves protective and security functions and becomes a skin that contributes to the identity and preserves the building's image. The 3.14-meter front is divided into three white metal doors, each one meter wide, accommodating services and the main entrance. It is highlighted by a circular window that provides views from inside to outside and vice versa before entering or exiting.