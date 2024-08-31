Humanitree School Hive and Flight / Rosan Bosch Studio

+ 50

Project Team: Rosan Bosch Studio

Design Team: James Alec Ho (Project Manager), Dorsa Ali Zadeh, Esteban Vigo Martinez, Fabrizio Vizzi, Inga Marozaite, Irene Carmona Parra, Kirti Rathore, Pablo Andrés Pedrosa, Pedro Pablo Gomez Valdazo, Signe Willerslew

Local Executive Architect: C Cúbica Arquitectos

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Rosan Bosch Studio has designed a holistic and coherent concept for Humanitree School - Hive and Flight (Middle and High School) in Mexico City, transforming 10,000 sqm on the upper floors of an office building into a state-of-the-art learning ecosystem. “Humanitree has a learner-centered approach to education. As we are all different and learn in different ways, we also get inspired and motivated by different things. A flexible learning environment that offers learners the freedom to choose where to be and what to do enables them to make a choice and develop an awareness of how they learn best,” says Rosan Bosch, Founder and Creative Director of Rosan Bosch Studio.

The Humanitree School adopts a unique organizational proposal featuring three Learning Ecosystems: Mountain, Forest, and Coast. Inspired by Mexican landscapes, these ecosystems group areas of knowledge and facilitate orientation through the building, promoting a sense of well-being with carefully selected materials and colors. The pedagogical strategy incorporates six key learning situations – Discovery, Focus, Collaboration, Creation, Movement, and Encounters – that provide a diverse range of meaningful opportunities in the context of project-based learning.

The concept for the landscape design mirrors these ecosystems, ensuring a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor learning spaces. The Coast Ecosystem emphasizes movement with a multi-sport court, the Forest Ecosystem prioritizes practical learning with urban gardens, and the Mountain Ecosystem focuses on social development with a central agora. The interconnected paths and the use of vegetation promote cohesion, creating a dynamic and inspiring learning environment that celebrates excellence.

The new learning landscape of the Humanitree School offers a visionary, learner-centered approach to education. Nestled within the same building as the groundbreaking Universidad de la Libertad, the school forms an elegant and seamless bridge to higher academia. The students are offered a glimpse of higher education and invited to imagine their future learning path, a beckoning toward an expansive horizon of lifelong learning. “Humans’ natural-born curiosity serves as our primary driving force for learning. Through play, we investigate and discover the world. We connect with other people and engage with our surroundings. A learning environment should trigger curiosity and offer a framework for playful and multidisciplinary learning,“ says Rosan Bosch.