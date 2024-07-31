Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVirrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Exterior Photography, FacadeVirrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Image 4 of 25Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, WindowsVirrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Virrey Aviles St.'s housing building is in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It was developed using a legal tool called 'fideicomiso’ where small groups of middle-class people can invest their savings in developing small-scale buildings, marginally to the Real Estate’s voracity. In the context of Argentina’s unstable financial system and the lack of long-term bank loans or large-scale public investments, this alternative system allowed us to face the owners' necessities while participating in every stage of the process: from the land purchase to the project and construction.

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Image 16 of 25
Site plan

The building is located in the residential neighborhood of Colegiales and situated in a triangular city block, which is unconventional for the strict square block structure of the city. Its plot, however, is a typical 8,66-meter-wide front, the most repeated lot of Buenos Aires.

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

As a way to mediate between the scale of the street and the mid-scale surroundings, a 2-meter-high wall stands loose on the building line, just hosting the car's gate and the main door. 1,5 meters behind, the plain building’s front develops. Its façade, made with an anodized aluminum cladding commonly used for ceilings, creates a homogenous surface completed by twelve windows. When seen from the side, its minimum thickness reveals its superficial behavior, performing as a falling veil that covers the building’s front. In this way, the building creates a unified plain image of the city, refusing to reveal any interior organization.

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Image 4 of 25
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The free open ground floor disclosed when the building door is open, is only interrupted by a small volume that contains the elevator, the basement stairs, and ducts. In the background, between two green gardens, a concrete staircase stands, organizing through its elevated landings two units per floor. Each typical plan is organized symmetrically by a central core strategically positioned three meters behind the building facade.

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Image 20 of 25

Hosting the unit’s bathroom, kitchen, and wardrobe, this condensed programmatic piece is detached from the building front, preventing it from being seen through the windows. Entering by a small terrace that serves as an in-between space and, at the same time, as an expansion to the interior, the apartment’s space goes from the back front to the city façade, opening widely to the urban landscape through two large windows.

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Windows, Table, Chair
© Javier Agustín Rojas

On the rooftop, arriving by the common stairs, two large terraces are organized following the typical plan organization. Its extension goes almost to the building edge, but again, separated from the facade, now by a green stripe covered by flowers and green weeds. From the height, the neighborhood’s landscape emerges, and the project stands as a single part of the heterogeneous landscape of the city.

Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito - Image 15 of 25
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, Argentina

About this office
Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito
Cite: "Virrey Aviles St. Apartments / Juan Campanini - Josefina Sposito" 31 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019406/virrey-aviles-st-apartments-juan-campanini-josefina-sposito> ISSN 0719-8884

