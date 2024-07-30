A New Perspective for Architects: Merging Urban Development and Technology

Musicians, advertisers, and renowned chefs are just some of the professionals who initially found inspiration and training in architecture before changing course. Beyond designing buildings, architecture promotes a comprehensive view of space, aesthetics, and functionality—all valuable skills in various fields. Architects are trained to think creatively and solve complex problems, applying this expertise to the development of all kinds of projects. With the help of technology and artificial intelligence tools, this field can expand even further. Contemporary urban development, in particular, faces complex challenges that require innovative solutions. An example of architects venturing into different areas beyond design or construction sites is the OSPA Group, based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Although it began as an architecture firm, over the years it evolved to include three main vertical activities, each playing a crucial role in urban development: the Responsive Cities Institute, Urbe.me, and Place.

With Place, we can analyze a region and identify the plot of interest, knowing from the start the urban legislation applied to it, the final General Sales Value and construction costs, conduct a feasibility study through the Responsive Cities Institute, and develop the architectural project with OSPA Architecture and Urbanism, which can be financed or already designed for management by a fund, made possible by Urbe.me.

We spoke with Flavia Tissot, specifically about the Place platform, of which she is the founder and COO. Place was born out of an internal need at OSPA Architecture and Urbanism: to understand in detail the legislation and market data in order to avoid errors in feasibility studies. "Many times, we would develop the entire architectural concept of a project only to later discover that the land was in a contaminated area or subject to specific restrictions," she explains. The platform seeks to mitigate these errors, eliminating the need for extensive consultations of laws and regulations, and allowing architects and urban planners to focus exclusively on project development.

The initial idea of Place was to mitigate errors and eliminate the need to consult numerous laws, decrees, and annexes needed to obtain all information related to a plot or property, thereby focusing our time on what really matters: project development. Our team is entirely composed of architects and urban planners, from programmers and designers to the COO, which gives us clarity about our clients' needs.

To this end, it offers a series of functionalities that facilitate urban development:

Volumetry Simulation: Allows users to select a plot and receive real-time information on applicable legislation, such as utilization coefficient, occupancy rate, and maximum allowed height. The 3D visualization makes it easier to understand necessary setbacks and the construction potential of the land, helping to eliminate unfeasible plots and minimize project errors.

Allows users to select a plot and receive real-time information on applicable legislation, such as utilization coefficient, occupancy rate, and maximum allowed height. The 3D visualization makes it easier to understand necessary setbacks and the construction potential of the land, helping to eliminate unfeasible plots and minimize project errors. Centralization of Information: The platform gathers data from various sources, from legislation to market and urban data, providing an integrated view that facilitates decision-making.

The platform gathers data from various sources, from legislation to market and urban data, providing an integrated view that facilitates decision-making. Support for the Public Sector: Urban Planning and Economic Development departments can use the tool to guide entrepreneurs and citizens, speeding up access to the necessary information for project approvals and new developments. "Our goal is to make the approval process more transparent and efficient for all involved," adds Flávia.

Basically, it’s like running a fine-tooth comb through the legislation to check all possible restrictions that may apply to the plot. After that, the system calculates the areas that can be built, determining the construction potential of the land. However, knowing the area that can be built is only part of the process. It is also necessary to understand if it actually fits on the available land, and this is where the 3D volumetric simulation is important.

Notable Impacts and Results

In addition to the functionalities for understanding urban data and construction possibilities of plots, the platform has already proven its value in some critical situations. During the recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul, the platform provided essential data—such as flood risk areas, blocked roads, and shelter locations—, helping the population find safe areas and guiding public actions. "Place was essential in coordinating emergency efforts during the floods, providing accurate and up-to-date information."

We identified 3,103 properties belonging to the state government that could house displaced people, as well as another 15,600 properties for sale for up to R$220,000 that could be purchased by the government for the same purpose. These actions enabled people to know how far the water could reach and therefore seek safe areas. Besides helping the rest of the country understand the scale of the tragedy, this data guided public actions in assisting those affected.

Additionally, Place was used to support the revision of Porto Alegre's Master Plan, organizing and simplifying large volumes of urban data. "Our mapping provided a clear view of real estate launches, school and hospital locations, bus routes, and roads with the highest number of traffic accidents, among other data," which was crucial in aiding decisions for the city's future.

Incorporating artificial intelligence to enhance its services, the company recently launched the Master Plan Chat for the city of Florianópolis, which uses AI to answer questions about urban legislation in an accessible way for both professionals and citizens. "The tool presents the determinations of the legislation, helping professionals make informed decisions, simplifying access to information, and making urban planning more efficient."

Place also plans to expand its functionalities, including new filters and dashboards, and to accelerate the platform's implementation in new locations. "We want to bring our solutions to other cities in Brazil and abroad, becoming leaders in the development of advanced urban technologies," says Flávia. "Our goal is to transform the way in which we understand and plan cities, creating smarter and more sustainable urban environments."

With Place, it is possible to monitor and analyze a vast range of data, allowing agile tracking of urban behavior. This facilitates the quick correction of urban policies and can even influence how legislation is conceived, such as the revision of master plans, which are often neglected. In situations of environmental catastrophes, for example, using accurate and up-to-date data can guide public actions effectively and immediately, making cities more resilient and adaptable to changes.

It is essential to recognize the significant impact that initiatives like Place can have on transforming cities into smarter and more sustainable environments. According to Flávia, "We firmly believe that user protagonism and facilitated access to information are essential for urban evolution." Place's mission is to optimize urban planning by empowering agents such as the market and the public sector with clear and interpretable data. This is an excellent example of how technology can be an ally for architects, allowing them to focus on creating more pleasant and functional cities and spaces. By freeing up professionals' time for innovation and design, it can contribute to an urban future that we aspire to be more efficient and well-planned.