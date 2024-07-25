MAD Architects Reveals Construction Progress at Tencent's Headquarters in Shenzhen, China

Save this picture! Tencent Shenzhen Headquarter Lot 04 East designed by Ma Yansong/MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Tencent is developing its new headquarters campus on five parcels spanning over 80 hectares east of Da Chan Bay Island in Qianhai, Bao'an District, Shenzhen. MAD Architects, led by Ma Yansong, has designed LOT 04 East of Tencent's new headquarters, envisioning two biomorphic office towers, three interconnected buildings, and a raindrop-shaped building. This project covers approximately 72,000 square meters with a Gross Floor Area of 412,000 square meters. Currently under construction, Lot 04 East of the headquarters is expected to be completed and open for users in 2025. Other projects announced for the campus include Büro Ole Scheeren’s swirling design for the Tencent Helix, and MVRDV’s residential complex named Tencent P5.

The layout of MAD Architects’ proposed project is designed to create a soft transition from land to sea. The ground floor buildings are elevated to create a floating appearance, while the bottom sections are rendered in transparent, ultra-high frameless glass to strengthen the connection between outdoor and indoor. The design choices also aim to preserve views and open up the open spaces for public use.

The layout is centered around an expansive park, with protected sea-facing areas designed for outdoor gatherings, exhibitions, or events. The southernmost building features a diverse program of exhibitions, discussions, and activities, including product launches, conferences, and collaborative events. The main event spaces open up views of Shenzhen’s natural and built surroundings.

The central and northern buildings are dedicated office spaces, each featuring distinctive open landscape atriums. The central building includes an open atrium connected to the sunken garden, which doubles as a public space and circular façade. The northern building’s atrium is topped with a semi-open, shell-shaped skylight. These varied atrium designs enhance the spatial experience for users and contribute significantly to shading, ventilation, and energy efficiency. Material choices and placement have also been considered concerning the aim of ventilation and shading.

Recently, Ma Yansong / MAD Architects has also unveiled the latest construction updates for the ongoing Hainan Science Museum in China, a project that broke ground in 2021 and is expected to open to the public in 2025. The office has also recently unveiled its designs for the Cloud 9 Sports Center, a new athletic venue planned for the city of Shijiazhuang, China. Similarly, the internationally recognized office has recently completed the Jiaxing Train Station, its first transportation infrastructure project.

Project Credits: