Soltróia JP House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos

Houses, Renovation • Portugal Architects: Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15112 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar

Project Team: Rúben Mateus, Maria Sousa Otto, Diogo Romão, Nuno Sequeira, Giulia Giust, Rita Cardoso Lemos, Susana Luís, Francisco Barosa, Maria Reis, Samanta Cardoso de Menezes, João Morais, Constança Lino, Arianna Camozzi, Francisco Duarte, Beatriz Fróis, Renata Vieira.

Engineering: Pecnon – Engenharia 3.4

Constructor: Assirev Construção Civil, Lda

Área De Intervenção: 6888.9 ft2

Clients: Particular / Private

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this villa in Soltróia aimed to transform an unremarkable and dated house into a nice and modern retreat, overcoming significant design challenges to achieve this transformation. The goal was to create a practical, fluid living space for a large family with five children, close to the beach. This required the use of materials that are easy to maintain and clean.

The original villa, with its yellow façades and dark green shutters, lacked aesthetic appeal, light and functionality. It consisted of four floors, including a basement, but the top floor was underutilized despite its excellent sea views. The main stairwell was cluttered with protrusions and recesses, obstructing light and flow.

The villa was completely overhauled, focusing on clean lines and modern aesthetics. The exterior was transformed from yellow to an all-white façade, enhancing the villa's contemporary look. A slatted white lacquered aluminium skin now covers much of the façade, providing a sleek and cohesive appearance. The same material was used for the louvers and railings, ensuring consistency throughout the design.

The main concrete stairs were replaced by a metallic spiral staircase, which not only added a modern touch but also allowed natural light to flood the interior spaces, improving visual permeability. The stairwell was redesigned to minimize obstructions, enhancing the flow of light and the sense of openness.

The interior spaces were redesigned to be more practical and fluid. On the first floor, the original four ensuite bedrooms were reconfigured for better use of space and to capitalize on the best views. The new layout ensured that the main living areas were oriented to enjoy the scenic surroundings. French windows were installed throughout, maximizing natural light and offering unobstructed views of the sea and the Sado River.

The previously underutilized top floor, which only had a small solarium mainly occupied by the original staircase, was expanded to create a more functional space with panoramic views. This change not only increased the usable area but also provided a stunning vantage point for enjoying the surroundings.

A new guest toilet was added to the design, improving convenience. Additionally, a small balcony was introduced above the garage entrance and basement access, enhancing circulation around the house and creating a separation between pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The renovation of the villa in Soltróia tried to transform a dated and impractical house into a modern, light-filled home suitable for a large family. By focusing on clean lines, practical materials, and maximizing natural light, the design team aimed to create a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing retreat that takes full advantage of its beautiful coastal location.