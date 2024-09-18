Versatility and Efficiency in Acoustic Design for Schools, Offices, and Sports Spaces

Save this picture! Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School / LMN Architects. Image © Lara Swimmer

Balancing functional and aesthetic elements in building design is a crucial but often complex task. This is because a built structure encompasses multiple functions, systems, materials, products, and requirements of all kinds. One critical aspect of spaces is acoustics, which can significantly influence usability and comfort and should never be neglected, especially in common areas like restaurants, convention centers, museums, and sports facilities. Good acoustics contribute to the well-being and productivity of occupants, while poor acoustics can cause stress, fatigue, and hearing damage. These issues can be caused by external noise, various sound sources, or impacts (such as footsteps, jumps, or furniture movements), as well as the reflection of sound waves within the environment itself, creating echoes and reverberations that compromise speech intelligibility.

To address these challenges, products within FabriTRAK® Acoustic Wall and Ceiling System offer customizable and effective sound management solutions that enhance both the visual and acoustic qualities of interior spaces. In this article, we will explore how these innovative systems have been utilized in three distinct projects: the Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School, the University of Oregon Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, and the Metro YMCA Workplace Adaptation.

The FabriTRAK® System addresses the acoustic challenges presented by the school's open and collaborative design. LMN Architects incorporated staggered and double-height interior volumes to create dynamic learning environments, which required solid and effective management to prevent noise from disrupting the educational process. The system provides a suitable solution, offering tailored and site-applied acoustic treatments that ensure a learning-friendly environment without reverberations and echoes.

The University demonstrates how acoustic design can also enhance athletic performance. This facility, dedicated to the university's football program, integrates the FabriTRAK® System to ensure optimal acoustics in training and meeting rooms. Clear communication is essential in these spaces, where instructions must be heard accurately and without interference. FabriTRAK®'s allows the system to meet the precise acoustic requirements of each space, ensuring that athletes and coaches can focus and perform at their best. The ability to incorporate various substrates and finishes enables the system to adapt to the unique needs of the complex's different sections.

Modern workplaces require areas that support both focused individual work and interactive group activities. In the Metro YMCA Workplace Adaptation project, the FabriTRAK® System transforms the office environment into a space optimized for productivity and collaboration. It helps achieve this balance by reducing noise pollution and improving sound clarity. The customized acoustic environment promotes a more productive and pleasant workplace, demonstrating the system's versatility in adapting to different functional needs. The ease of installation and personalization ensures that the system can be seamlessly integrated into any office design.

The FabriTRAK® Acoustic Wall and Ceiling Systems are engineered to provide both acoustic performance and design flexibility. The system consists of a rigid vinyl framework that securely integrates fabric as the interior finish, enabling it to adapt to various wall and ceiling configurations. Available in three profile options—round, square, and beveled edges—it supports multiple fabric insertion methods, including bottom, top, side entry, and joiner. This structural versatility, combined with its environmental considerations, makes the system applicable across a range of settings, from educational facilities to corporate environments.

TerraCORE® Poly, for example, is specifically designed as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fiberglass infill. Composed of low-denier polyester fibers, enhances acoustic performance and offers various densities and sizes to accommodate specific project requirements. The material also contributes to the system's thermal resistance, providing significant R-values. Additional system components, such as GeoTRAK®—which is PVC-free and suitable for environmentally focused projects—and FabriTACK® and FabriBLOK®, which deliver tackable surfaces and noise isolation, respectively, further extend the system's applicability.

Fabric finishes within the system are available in wide (10’, 3m) and ultra-wide (16’, 5m) widths, including specialized materials such as 100% natural wool FabriFELT® and vinyl. These materials are offered in various thicknesses to meet different acoustic absorption requirements, and the system’s on-site assembly allows for precise adaptation to specific architectural designs.

Overall, the FabriTRAK® System is characterized by its technical adaptability and performance, making it suitable for a broad spectrum of projects, including educational, sports, and workplace environments. Its ability to integrate acoustic and thermal performance with design flexibility establishes it as a reliable solution in contemporary architectural applications.