  5. IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 2 of 26IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 3 of 26IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 4 of 26IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 5 of 26IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Beijing, China
  • Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  811
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Taku Hibino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daiken, Elkay, Nets Tribe
  • Lead Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 8 of 26
© Taku Hibino

Text description provided by the architects. This project, located in a quiet residential area of Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, converts an existing office building into a kindergarten. The surrounding area is rich in cultural facilities, with numerous art museums, galleries, and international schools.

IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 5 of 26
© Taku Hibino
IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 23 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 3 of 26
© Taku Hibino
IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 4 of 26
© Taku Hibino

While large-scale kindergartens are common in China, the owner preferred a small group setting that brings high quality education for each and every individual. The limited space is effectively utilized to create an environment where children can develop their sensitivity while feeling a connection to nature and culture.

IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 12 of 26
© Taku Hibino

Beijing, also known as "Yanjing," is abundant with birds and nests, inspiring its concept that children will "spread their wings" as they play, learn, feel, and grow in this kindergarten. To actively promote daily vertical movement both indoors and outdoors, an external staircase was built to extend from the first to the third floor. This design makes it possible for children to exercise daily in the limited space available. Additionally, the rooftop terrace on the third floor connects to an attic-like atelier, expanding opportunities for creative activities. On the first and second floors, net playground equipment connects the interior spaces, allowing children to increase their physical activity even during Beijing's harsh winters.

IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 19 of 26
© Taku Hibino
IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 25 of 26
Sections
IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 18 of 26
© Taku Hibino

Furthermore, given the area's high level of artistic and cultural elements, the entrance functions as a gallery space where children can routinely interact with art. This space not only displays the works of the children but also invites artistic exchanges with local artists.

IBG “H” Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 17 of 26
© Taku Hibino

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

