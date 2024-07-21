Poroda House / Makhno Studio

+ 39

Text description provided by the architects. Poroda House is a two-story space for a young family that combines the sophistication of a palace, the reliability of a fortress and the comfort of a home. Our clients are a family that is at the same time media personalities, ambitious business partners, young parents, sophisticated creators, hospitable hosts, and connoisseurs of personal space. All these aspects of life had to find their place in the new home and be united by a single motive. On the ground floor, there is a large living room with a kitchen, a cinema room, a bathroom and technical rooms, and on the 1st floor, there is the master bedroom with a wardrobe and bathroom, a study, a children's room, a guest room and dressing room.

The entrance from the courtyard is a bright hallway with a porcelain stoneware floor, a huge mirror and a custom stone countertop on metal supports. The common space on the ground floor is a large room flooded with daylight through solid panoramic windows. It is divided into two zones, the kitchen with a porcelain tile floor, a porcelain tile island and a similar "wet niche". This is perfectly matched by a custom white stone dining table, designer chairs and a luxurious huge Khmara lamp above everything.

The living room is separated from the kitchen by a porcelain stoneware partition with a bio fireplace and a built-in TV. The small coffee tables here are relatives of the large stone one from the kitchen, as well as the rounded white furniture, is a continuation of the previous concept. The walls of the room are decorated with panels with moldings and backlighting in a calm light palette. All this creates the feeling of an exquisitely cozy house of the classic "golden" era but in a modern minimalist way. A cinema is the dream of every family in their nest - soundproofing on the walls and ceiling, soft surfaces, carpeting, automatic curtains, and built-in five-channel sound.

The stairs and corridor are decorated with copper profiles and veneer panels on the walls. And most importantly, with bright lighting. The study on the 1st floor features a full-wall window and a "stone" decor with an allusion to rock. This reinforced artistic plaster creates the image of a mountain climb, which stimulates overcoming obstacles and achieving goals. In the guest bedroom, the soft walls are covered with fabric panels. There is also access to the terrace, automatic curtains, and a built-in air conditioning system in the wardrobe, and the wardrobe itself is also covered with fabric. The colors of the custom chairs and the bed are matched. The space itself is very sunny, so the grayish surroundings set it off well. And there is a bright accent here too - our amazing designer ceramic lamp Pita. The Kid's room also has its own special features - an electric rocking chair for rocking the baby and also a TV on the panel with a backlight.

This space is conventionally divided into three zones: Recreation - a custom boucle sofa, veneer and artistic plaster on the walls, and panoramic windows with access to the terrace. The room is decorated with a Lakuna ceramic lamp, decorated with exclusive artistic watering. Bathroom - separated from the main area by smart glass with transparent and frosted modes. Decorated with Mountain ceramic tiles by Makhno and porcelain stoneware panels. All metal plumbing and accessories have copper plating, which adds a classic context - from ancient Rome to the modern "Old Money" style. Makeup Area - located at the end of the bedroom and decorated with a veneer tabletop, combined with soft, loose rounded furniture and a "Roman" mirror with golden lighting. The wardrobe is connected to the bedroom, it is entirely made of wood. The storage system here combines many adaptive compartments and movable shelves with lighting and the toilets are similar on both floors, but one of them is decorated with our 3D artistic Wind tiles.