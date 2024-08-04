Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Office Buildings, Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
Paris, France
  • Architects: Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cyrille Weiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Pilkington, Bernard Bois, Isover, Schuco
  • Design Team: Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TESS
  • General Constructing: Eiffage
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Cabinet Lamoureux
  • Landscape Architecture: USUS landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Khephren Ingénierie
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 2 of 23
© Cyrille Weiner

"This restructuring project makes it possible to intensify a strong architectural gesture" - this briefly describes the basic idea of our Paris office for the renovation of the former, modernist Peugeot headquarters (architects Sainsaulieu) near the Arc de Triomphe. The project offers the central Parisian urban space an exciting 110-metre long façade. In this area, the existing concrete structure forms the backdrop for an innovative window system. Its rules are as simple as they are intelligent: simple openings alternate with box-type windows set at different depths in the concrete structure. The elementary moments of the architecture are realised in this way: rhythm, plasticity and self-chosen order come together to form a façade that gives the address and the "Grande Armée - l1ve" project a strong physiognomy.

Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 9 of 23
© Cyrille Weiner
Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 20 of 23
Plan 1

The office building with its agora and a conference centre extends over two courtyards from Avenue de la Grande Armée to Rue Pergolèse with a perimeter block development that has been broken up with generous green areas. The existing primary structure was utilised and the office space was designed to be use-neutral.

Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 3 of 23
© Cyrille Weiner
Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 22 of 23
Section 1
Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 10 of 23
© Cyrille Weiner
Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Cyrille Weiner

Recycling for the future: The building project showed the possibilities and problems of recycling and what can be learnt from it. 5,165 tonnes of demolished building fabric - 92 % of the old materials - were recycled. 80 tonnes of the material was reused elsewhere in the building, e.g. for the floor in the gallery. Composite materials were deliberately avoided for the remodelling measures and simple materials were used that can be reused at a later date without a costly conversion process. Wood, various types of concrete and metal therefore now characterise the feel and appearance of the project. Energy sources for this include geothermal wells, photovoltaic panels on the roof and if required, local heating from the city of Paris, which obtains 50 per cent of its energy from local renewable sources.

Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner

The project, with its 35,000 square metres of gross floor area, transforms the working world into a living world: open office structures, the former showrooms on the ground floor and spacious open areas combine to create a cosmos that is only partially dedicated to traditional desk work. “Restructuring can therefore create a new place with a differentiated, attractive use that meets the requirements of today and tomorrow," explains Anne Speicher, Manager of the Paris office of Baumschlager Eberle Architekten. The prerequisites for these interventions were laid out by the modernist architects Sainsaulieu, and Baumschlager Eberle Architekten developed them further. In 2024, the project was honoured with the Austrian Green Planet Building Award by the Republic of Austria.

Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Weiner

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
Materials

GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseFrance

Cite: "Grande Armée L1ve Office Building / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten" 04 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

