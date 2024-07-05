Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial

San Rafael, Argentina
House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 2 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is situated facing Hipólito Yrigoyen Park, the largest and main park in the city of San Rafael. Its composition is achieved through the articulation of two volumes; the first, more prominent, adopts a grid structure of 6 x 6 meters, containing all the essential functions of a home.

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 6 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas
House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 44 of 57
Plan - Ground floor

Meanwhile, the second volume features a grill room that follows the house's grid, creating flexible spaces to fulfill its role with more social activities without denying the possibility of a future change of use. This volume is attached to the property boundary on Álvarez Condarco Street, occupying its entire facade. It not only integrates the grill and social spaces but also culminates towards the park, shaping the main entrance of the house. Accompanied by patios and a metal pergola, this creates parking areas for daily convenience or visitors.

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 16 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The structure for both volumes is made of metal, leveraging its inherent characteristics in the construction system. Modularity and repetition are key elements under this construction system. The slabs, located in the lower wings of the metal profiles, consist of prefabricated concrete tiles measuring 1.20 x 6 meters. Enclosures play a crucial role in providing privacy to the house.

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 10 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas
House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 12 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas
House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 15 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The exterior enclosure, delineating the private from the public, is composed of stone to establish a natural dialogue with the surroundings and create a contrast between the natural and the built environment. On the other hand, the enclosures of the residence are made of locally extracted bricks, approximately 20 kilometers away. This choice of materials not only responds to climatic conditions but also pays tribute to the regional construction tradition.

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 3 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The square floor plan, based on a repetitive module, organizes spaces around a central void, with its focal point being the presence of a tree. The brick enclosures on the first-floor act as filters through lattices, promoting a fluid connection between the interior and exterior. This arrangement encourages a constant connection with the external environment, taking advantage of the richness of the surrounding tree canopies.

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 32 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas
House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 33 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The functional distribution is evident on the ground floor, which is dedicated to public and semi-public spaces, while the bedrooms occupy the upper floor, ensuring the necessary privacy. This architectural proposal aims not only to contribute aesthetically to the urban fabric but also to provide the necessary shelter for everyday life.

House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 4 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas
House in Front of the Park / atelier industrial - Image 34 of 57
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

atelier industrial
Leonardo Valdivieso
