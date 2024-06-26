Meet the Winners of The Enscape 4 All - Architectural Real-Time Visualization Award

The Enscape 4 All - Architectural Real-Time Visualization Award, a collaboration between ArchDaily and Enscape, has spotlighted the most outstanding and innovative real-time renders produced using the Enscape 4 Real-Time Engine. This award recognizes excellence in four distinct categories: Interior, Exterior, Landscape, and Conceptual. The jury, composed of ArchDaily Editors and Enscape specialists, assessed submissions based on creativity, technique, and the innovative use of real-time rendering. Submissions poured in from all over the world, highlighting the global reach and appeal of this competition.

Interior Category Winner: Hamed Hassani for Rhøs Studio

Hamed Hassani from Rhøs Studio excelled in the Interior category with his render of a villa's sitting room and the central void above it. His use of Enscape 4's default and custom assets showcased a masterful blend of elements, bringing the interior to life.

Exterior Category Winner: Kukun Visualand

The Exterior category was won by the artist Kukun Visualand, who impressed the jury with a commissioned render of a villa located in Sumba, known as Cap Karoso. The design was a collaborative effort by GFAB Architects and Bitte Design Studio.

Landscape Category Winner: Hamed Hassani for Rhøs Studio

Hamed Hassani from Røhs Studio also secured the top spot in the Landscape category with his proposal for a private villa house. His render featured external feature steps serving as lighting, ventilation, and access elements, all meticulously crafted within Enscape for Revit.

Conceptual Category Winner: Shuibe Salman

Shuibe Salman won the Conceptual category with an evocative render that offers a visual commentary on contemporary architectural practice. The render depicts a space truss structure supporting a glass bubble encapsulating an architect, symbolizing the enclosure of modern professionals within prevailing trends.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the participants who submitted their incredible work to The Enscape 4 All - Architectural Real-Time Visualization Award. Your creativity, skill, and dedication to the art of real-time rendering have made this competition a resounding success. We look forward to seeing more inspiring work from you in the future.