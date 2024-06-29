The Crescent House / DROO Architects

+ 9

Design Team: DROO Architects

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The main aim of the design was to maximize the usage of the tight side of the plot. We created a unique space responding to this premise by orienting the kitchen to the light and creating a little nook for extra storage and the owner’s library of books, spices, plants, herbs, and the rest.

The space acts as a visual display of the pantry as well as bringing the qualities of light and airiness to the overall volume.

The crescent’s arc around an external BBQ area and the external bench responds in geometry creating a unified visual harmony. A series of circular skylights bring in warm light and change the atmosphere of the space through the course of the day.