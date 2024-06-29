Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Crescent House / DROO Architects

The Crescent House / DROO Architects

Save

The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Image 2 of 14The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, LightingThe Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairThe Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkThe Crescent House / DROO Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Interior Design
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: DROO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Henry Woide
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Image 2 of 14
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. The main aim of the design was to maximize the usage of the tight side of the plot. We created a unique space responding to this premise by orienting the kitchen to the light and creating a little nook for extra storage and the owner’s library of books, spices, plants, herbs, and the rest.

Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Henry Woide

The space acts as a visual display of the pantry as well as bringing the qualities of light and airiness to the overall volume.

Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Henry Woide

The crescent’s arc around an external BBQ area and the external bench responds in geometry creating a unified visual harmony. A series of circular skylights bring in warm light and change the atmosphere of the space through the course of the day.

Save this picture!
The Crescent House / DROO Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink
© Henry Woide

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DROO Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignUnited Kingdom
Cite: "The Crescent House / DROO Architects" 29 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018028/the-crescent-house-droo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags