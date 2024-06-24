Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft

Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft

Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Performing Arts Center
Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom
  Architects: Krft
  Area: 3880
  Year: 2024
  Lead Architect: Thomas Dieben
Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. A new Performance Arts Centre for Brighton College, with a fully equipped 400-seat theatre. The 3000-square meter building incorporates studio spaces, social spaces, classrooms, and a multifunctional theatre hall on a very compact site on the monumental neogothic campus.

Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Interior Photography, Windows

The size that was briefed by the College was quite large for the compact size, which is squeezed in between the listed Gilbert Scott-designed Main Building and the newly built School for Sports and Science. By setting the building apart from the monumental buildings, new intimate outdoor spaces appear, but it also requires a very refined spatial puzzle to make it fit.

Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Interior Photography
Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Interior Photography

This puzzle required some of the rooms to step out of the site footprint. Therefore, the theatre hall is raised to open up the ground floor for social spaces. This resulted in a dynamic, sculptural shape - almost like a ballerina - that is clad with the same material on all facades and roofs. The curved brick and flint facade design mediate between the monumental and the contemporary in a dynamic play of local and historical materials. 

Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair
Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

The underground studios, the raised theatre hall, and social spaces on the ground floor are all connected with a 3-dimensional public interior, with wide staircases going up and down, bathing in daylight. The theatre hall itself is a compact, smart, detailed, wooden playbox with a daylight oculus, making it useful as a daily practice space as well.  

Performing Arts Centre Brighton College / krft - Exterior Photography, Windows

Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom

Krft
