Parametric Architecture July Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming July workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Plus partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Plus will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in July.

Ai Conceptual Architecture 4.0 is the fourth iteration of the workshops led by Hassan Ragab, which aims to immerse participants in the innovative use of AI text-to-image tools for architectural design. This advanced workshop focuses on practical applications of Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Krea AI to create and refine conceptual projects. Participants will learn to craft effective prompts, develop intricate designs, and collaborate on groundbreaking concepts, enhancing their ability to integrate AI into their creative processes.

Instructor: Hassan Ragab

Date: July 6 – 7, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: July 5, 2024

In the 3D-Printing Ceramics 2.0 workshop, we will explore clay 3D printing, with an introduction to the material and fabrication process, setting up files to print with cura, and finely choreographing printing paths with Grasshopper to gain complete control over the printer, learning techniques such as non-planar printing, variable extrusion, and custom-print paths. Alongside practical lessons, we will explore different clay 3D printer specifications and ways of post-processing pieces after they have been printed to capitalize on the infinite possibilities of clay and ceramics.

Instructor: Josef Stoger

Date: July 13 – 14, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: July 12, 2024

The workshop aims to inspire experiences and ideas that aren’t limited by any specific software or hardware. This means that the learnings shouldn’t be compatible with only a narrow selection of output options. The structure of this course has a circular setup: Starting with reality and how it evolves into virtual and augmented reality, then transforming our creative thoughts into materialistic objects.

Instructor: Niels Kiené (a.k.a. Salventius), Edward Wakefield

Date: July 20– 21, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: July 19, 2024

This workshop’s main objective is to take you from zero to hero for the practical use of AI tools in the architecture design workflow. These skills are a must-have in this ever-changing landscape of the creative industry and will help you focus more on what is essential while designing. The workshop will revolve around image diffusion models and go through crucial elements and definitions necessary to get value out of these models. The focus will be on open-source Stable Diffusion combined with one of the most important extensions for practical use, ControlNet. We will cover the basics and progress through advanced workflows tailored to specific design goals. The participants will leave the workshop able to design their project-specific workflows and tackle design problems using AI as actual design assistants.

Instructor: Ismail Seleit

Date: July 27 – 28, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: July 26, 2024

