World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 2 of 17
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 3 of 17
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 4 of 17
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 5 of 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Day Care
Japan
  • Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI, Kids Design Labo, Youji no Shiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  956
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ryuji Inoue
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aica Kogyo Company, Osmo & Edel, Runon
  • Lead Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 5 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue

Text description provided by the architects. The nursery stands in Ashikita-gun, Kumamoto Prefecture, which has lush green mountains and beautiful coastlines. In response to the flooding of the existing nursery building due to a river overflow caused by heavy rains, we planned a "hilltop nursery to protect children from flooding" by placing soil on the ground and setting the floor level at 2 meters above the ground. 

AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 6 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 14 of 17
Plan
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 8 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue

Based on the concept of the characteristic landscape where the sea and mountains intersect, we aimed to create a nursery where the building and the garden intersect, and children can easily get close to nature.

AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 4 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 15 of 17
Sections
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 9 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 10 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue

The large, undulating garden encourages children to exercise, and the wide variety of plants stimulates children's curiosity, thus providing disaster preparedness as well as solving childcare issues such as children's lack of physical activity and decreased outdoor play. 

AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 12 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 3 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue

For the interior, theme colors were chosen from the attractive landscape of the region to give each space its own character. To create a comfortable living environment, a portion of the walls and ceilings were made of wood to improve humidity control. The floor is made of comfortable solid wood flooring to enhance the relaxing effect. Furniture was designed to be integrated with the interior design and age to create a unified space.

AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 7 of 17
© Ryuji Inoue
AKM Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 16 of 17
Elevation

The U-shaped, wide, exterior-facing floor plan with large openings allows natural light and wind to fully reach deep into the rooms to create a sustainable architecture.  A swimming pool on the terrace connecting the inside and outside of the building allows children to play in the water easily and also brings cooled air into the building using the vaporization heat of the water. The landmark-like appearance of the building, which is open to the community, will be rooted in the community and provide a safe place for children to grow up.

Project location

Address:, Japan

About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

