“Resources For a Future”: Tallinn Architecture Biennale Announces Program and Curation for 2024 Edition

The 7th Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB 2024) will commence on October 9th, 2024, at various venues around the city. Organized by the Estonian Centre for Architecture, this edition of the global architecture exhibition explores “Resources For a Future,” hoping to encourage dialogue, interdisciplinary work, and innovation within architecture. The event targets both architects and the general public and includes a comprehensive program featuring workshops, panels, seminars, and Open House Tallinn.

This year’s theme, “Resources For a Future,” explores the architectural principles necessary for future development. In fact, it seeks to answer questions such as how to stabilize and strengthen architectural strategies, extend building lifespans, and create more durable structures. The festival focuses on optimizing resources and understanding future development.

The exhibition curation will be divided into three main sections: “Resource 1: Social Intelligence.” This section explores how social urbanism sustains city life. Moreover, it considers the importance of social space in urban viability and the impact of building design on attracting people in return. “Resource 2: Building Concept” focuses on innovative tools for architecture, including material integration and social forces in building design. Viewing buildings as dynamic systems, this section examines typologies and structural retrofitting. “Resource 3: Material Information” addresses the organization of material culture in contemporary architecture. Moreover, it explores the evolution of material understanding in relation to architectural timelines.

The opening week of the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2024 program includes a Symposium fostering interdisciplinary debates, an installation program encouraging a new use of bio-based materials, and a core curatorial exhibition. Promoting architectural culture and facilitating interactions and idea exchanges between Estonia and the global world, TAB 2024 seeks to explore the future of the built environment. Curated by Daniel Walser, Angelina Starkova, and Jaan Kuusemets, the exhibition stresses on considering intangible infrastructures and evolutions when looking forward to the future. Past editions of TAB have explored themes such as metabolic architecture, beauty in architecture, the intersection of natural and artificial realms, self-driven cities, and Soviet-era urbanism.

In other similar news, Carlo Ratti, the curator of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, has recently revealed details for the upcoming edition, including its themes and curation. Similarly, Thomas Heatherwick has been appointed as the General Director and curator of the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism in its fifth edition. Finally, architect and designer Oana Stănescu has been named the curator of Beta 2024 - Timișoara Architecture Biennial in Romania.