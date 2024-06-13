Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen

Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen

Save

Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 2 of 36Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 3 of 36Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 4 of 36Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 5 of 36Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
San Francisco, United States
  • Client: San Francisco Giants, Tishman Speyer, Port of San Francisco
  • City: San Francisco
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 12 of 36
© Jason O’Rear

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the basalt rock formation of California’s Devils Postpile in Yosemite National Park, Henning Larsen’s design of Visa’s new Market Support Center has taken its final form. The 13-story tower is one of four buildings in Phase One of the multiphase Mission Rock neighborhood. The Visa building is an architectural centerpiece, establishing the neighborhood as a new place to work, play, and live.

Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 3 of 36
© Jason O’Rear
Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 16 of 36
© Jason O’Rear

Transforming 28 acres of San Francisco’s southern waterfront, Mission Rock is a new neighborhood for the city. A public-private partnership between Tishman Speyer, the San Francisco Giants, and the Port of San Francisco, the mixed-use development is establishing a new framework for civic life; former industrial land is revived as home to a residential community, innovative workplaces, local producers, makers and creators, shops and cafes and social amenities.

Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 4 of 36
© Jason O’Rear

The Visa Market Support Center features a white, ruggedly faceted façade, accented by terraces that ascend from the building’s base, visually extending nearby China Basin Park, a new 5-acre public park by SCAPE which opened in April 2024. “Drawing inspiration from the geologic formations of California’s Yosemite National Park, our design distills these influences into a 'neighborhood' scale by carving massing volume into smaller bays, evoking the smaller scale and charm of San Francisco's traditional neighborhoods. The faceted carved white precast façade, captures the play of light and shadow throughout the day, imbuing the building with an ever-changing appearance fitting its site on the new waterfront.” said Daniel Baumann, Partner and Design Director, Henning Larsen

Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 18 of 36
© Jason O’Rear
Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 27 of 36
Axonometry Level 3
Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 17 of 36
© Jason O’Rear

From street level, the carved massing creates a dynamic, varied appearance, reminiscent of San Francisco’s famous topography. Located on Toni Stone Crossing, the Visa campus appears as a detailed rock face, a dynamic mass of stacked blocks and vertical sheers. The tower itself rises up from a fifth-floor mesa, crowned with wind-sheltered rooftop terraces. Visa’s employees have access to outdoor terraces which wrap around from the second to fifth floors and crown the building’s peak. They offer a peek into the Giants’ Oracle Park as well as views of the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Bridge stretching across the waters of the San Francisco Bay. “I’m delighted about the scale and texture of this new neighborhood, and the collaborative process with Tishman Speyer, the Giants and the cohort of internationally renowned architects that has created a truly special place,” said Daniel Baumann, Partner and Design Director, Henning Larsen

Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 5 of 36
© Jason O’Rear

A shared vision, the main urban plan was collectively designed by Perkins and Will and CMG. Henning Larsen, Studio Gang, WORKac, MVRDV and SCAPE were appointed to create the architectural vision for Phase One, supported by local teams. At full completion, Mission Rock will consist of eight acres of parks and green space, over 1,000 new homes, with 40% reserved for moderate-income households, approximately 1.4 million square of office space and 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 20 of 36
© Jason O’Rear
Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 28 of 36
Diagram Sketches

“To create a space that integrates seamlessly into the fabric of San Francisco’s newest neighborhood, our approach to Mission Rock was born out of meaningful collaboration and a shared understanding of the urban environment. Through a series of workshops with clients and co-designers, we developed a scheme in which individual elements are conceptually united to create an architectural and social centerpiece for the city, Daniel Baumann, Design Director, Henning Larsen

Save this picture!
Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen - Image 13 of 36
© Jason O’Rear

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San Francisco, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Henning Larsen
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Visa's Market Support Center / Henning Larsen" 13 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017624/visas-market-support-center-henning-larsen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags