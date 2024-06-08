Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
5 Rooms / Hyper

5 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography

5 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography5 Rooms / Hyper - Image 3 of 145 Rooms / Hyper - Image 4 of 145 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography, Table, Chair5 Rooms / Hyper - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cowork Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: Hyper
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giaime Meloni
  • Lead Architect: Lucas Meliani
  • General Constructing: Iurie Colciu
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
5 Rooms / Hyper - Image 4 of 14
5 Rooms / Hyper - Image 3 of 14

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an industrial estate in Paris, the transformation of a former furniture workshop into a graphic design studio is based on a rational post-and-beam structure.

5 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop

The project is built on a reduced budget, subtracting the multiple interventions of the past to rediscover the original qualities of these industrial complexes on the outskirts of Paris.

5 Rooms / Hyper - Image 11 of 14
Collage
5 Rooms / Hyper - Image 10 of 14
Collage
5 Rooms / Hyper - Image 12 of 14
Floor plan

5 programmed rooms (archives, reprographics, kitchen, sanitary/shower, technical shaft) are installed in the framework of the beams, creating a servant thickness. The regular staggering of the rooms opens up an entrance sequence that distinguishes a dining area from the open space.

5 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
5 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

The brutality of the project is offset by the use of galvanized steel on the facades, transforming the walls into a magnetized surface that supports the graphic designers’ visual work and acts as a showcase for their work.

5 Rooms / Hyper - Interior Photography, Countertop, Bathroom

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Paris, France

About this office
Hyper
Office

