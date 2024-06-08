5 Rooms / Hyper

-
Architects: Hyper
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Giaime Meloni
-
Lead Architect: Lucas Meliani
- General Constructing: Iurie Colciu
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located in an industrial estate in Paris, the transformation of a former furniture workshop into a graphic design studio is based on a rational post-and-beam structure.
The project is built on a reduced budget, subtracting the multiple interventions of the past to rediscover the original qualities of these industrial complexes on the outskirts of Paris.
5 programmed rooms (archives, reprographics, kitchen, sanitary/shower, technical shaft) are installed in the framework of the beams, creating a servant thickness. The regular staggering of the rooms opens up an entrance sequence that distinguishes a dining area from the open space.
The brutality of the project is offset by the use of galvanized steel on the facades, transforming the walls into a magnetized surface that supports the graphic designers’ visual work and acts as a showcase for their work.