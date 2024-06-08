5 Rooms / Hyper

+ 9

General Constructing: Iurie Colciu

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an industrial estate in Paris, the transformation of a former furniture workshop into a graphic design studio is based on a rational post-and-beam structure.

The project is built on a reduced budget, subtracting the multiple interventions of the past to rediscover the original qualities of these industrial complexes on the outskirts of Paris.

5 programmed rooms (archives, reprographics, kitchen, sanitary/shower, technical shaft) are installed in the framework of the beams, creating a servant thickness. The regular staggering of the rooms opens up an entrance sequence that distinguishes a dining area from the open space.

The brutality of the project is offset by the use of galvanized steel on the facades, transforming the walls into a magnetized surface that supports the graphic designers’ visual work and acts as a showcase for their work.