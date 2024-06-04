Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Adaptive Reuse, Store
Osaka, Japan
TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Yoshiro Masuda
TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Yoshiro Masuda

Text description provided by the architects. This building is a combined residential and commercial space based on the concept of "A Place Where Books and Food Coexist." Located in Nose, a town in the northern part of Osaka Prefecture, the client envisioned creating a space where books that enrich daily life and essential meals coexist. Following the client's wishes, we added commercial functions to an existing residence, creating a harmonious blend of living and commerce.

TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Yoshiro Masuda
TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Shelving, Sink, Beam
© Yoshiro Masuda
TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Image 17 of 20
Ground floor plan

The entrance features a selection of new books, leading to an open kitchen area, bookshelves facing a double-height ceiling, and an enticing space extending to an engawa (veranda) open to the garden. Upstairs, there is a serene reading area with a view of the northern satoyama landscape, providing a perfect spot to immerse oneself in the world of books.

TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Yoshiro Masuda

From the beginning, the plan included parts that the client would construct, involving many residents and acquaintances. The earthen walls were recreated by sifting through the old earthen walls from the demolition, mixing in rice straw, and fermenting the mixture.  The bathroom walls feature mosaic tiles with a storybook-like quality by ceramic artist Toon, and the counter has unique inlays of paperback and bookmark-sized tiles selected by the client's family.

TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Yoshiro Masuda
TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Stairs, Beam
© Yoshiro Masuda
TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Yoshiro Masuda

The garden planting was carried out in a workshop format with Hitomori Kurashi Amagaeru, aiming to blend the satoyama landscape with the garden over time, creating a space where living and commerce integrate with the local culture.

TOGO BOOKS nomadik / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yoshiro Masuda

Address:Osaka, Japan

Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects
Wood

Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan

