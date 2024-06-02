Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. France
  5. 136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

Save

136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 7 of 27136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Stairs136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 8 of 27136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Higher Education, Renovation
Bordeaux, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 9 of 27
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

Text description provided by the architects. In Bordeaux, the transformation and rehabilitation of the Hôtel des Ventes des Chartrons breathe new life into this historic building. Designed with architectural recycling principles, and minimizing demolition, the project reimagines this structure for dual purposes: a higher education institution and an auction hall.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

Les Chartrons, is a neighborhood with character. Located on the quays of the Chartrons district, just north of the historic city center, the site is part of an urban landscape shaped by the river and the commercial history of this former wine merchant suburb. Positioned behind the warehouses, the building boasts a unique linear architecture with a substantial surface area.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 22 of 27
Site Plan

Recycling is a rational tool-building. Notable for its atypical façade and set-back positioning, 136 Quai des Chartrons is a key heritage structure along the quays. Originally intended for logistical and industrial use, the building's intelligent construction serves as the foundation for the project. Its rational structure, proportions, layout, and position of openings demonstrate its ability to adapt and transform with ease. The new project blends the existing elements with a vision that respects heritage while embracing bold modernity.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 5 of 27
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

Reversibility of the existing structure. The project integrates into the original skeleton, using the structural grid of cast iron columns and concrete floors, providing the spatial conditions to house both programs. The ground floor retains the auction activity, while the upper floors accommodate the educational program.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Column
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 25 of 27
Elevation, Section 2

Transforming the building into an educational institution involves defining room types and communal spaces that fit the existing structure. The large existing floors offer significant spatial modularity. A "central street" runs the length of the building, providing access to study rooms and offices on each side. Structural and technical interventions are necessary, such as creating large openings in the floors for staircases suited to the new traffic flows and adding features to bring light into the heart of the building.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 12 of 27
© Hugo Martin

New Use, New Appearance. The building’s evolution is particularly shown in the façades. On the quayside, the historic, robust stone façade is restored and enhanced with landscaped forecourt improvements. On the city side, a contemporary extension reshapes the façade, reflecting the transformation. This architectural addition, technically complex, allows for the creation of a suspended amphitheater offering a panoramic view of the urban landscape. The materiality is distinct, reinforcing the concept of a dual-faced architecture, balancing both the river and the city.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Chair, Facade
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

Courtyards and roofs: Foundations of eco-design. The renovated courtyards become true transitional and convivial spaces, introducing a landscaped dimension and controlled natural growth. The quay-side courtyard is fully paved and designed as an entrance garden. On the city side, access stairs are designed like steps in an upcoming green space.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Chair
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 8 of 27
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

This eco-responsible approach extends to the use of sustainable materials and methods on the roofs (zinc, photovoltaic panels, green roof terraces, oyster shell substrate), which help the building minimize energy consumption and promote waste valorization. The project exemplifies a commitment to environmental and human considerations and the building's longevity.

Save this picture!
136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 18 of 27
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bordeaux, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ZW/A zweyacker & associés
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "136 Quai des Chartrons / ZW/A zweyacker & associés" 02 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017100/136-quai-des-chartrons-zw-a-zweyacker-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags