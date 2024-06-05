Blending Nostalgia and Modernity: The Rise of Synthetic Profiles in Furniture Design

Furniture made from natural materials is widely valued for its beauty and texture, especially when it comes to wood, bamboo, reed, and rattan. However, they often face challenges such as weather damage, pest infestations, and high maintenance requirements like regular cleaning and treatments to prevent fading and structural weakening. Additionally, their lack of uniformity and strength can compromise consistent quality, while harvesting the raw materials can have negative environmental impacts. These issues, combined with inconsistent availability and higher costs, have driven innovations in synthetic materials that aim to replicate the aesthetics of natural products, often using recycled materials to promote sustainability.

One such case is the synthetic spoke profile from the Italian company Cbdesign, a pioneer in outdoor furniture innovation, which serves as the starting point to reproduce the traditional natural cane furniture that was popular in the 1970s, with a nostalgic design spirit. The innovative material dates back to 2011, when the company launched a new synthetic profile that was 10mm thick and meticulously crafted: curved, well-aligned, and firmly attached to an aluminum frame. The resulting aesthetic merged past and present, with aluminum echoing the more robust appearance of traditional cane and the synthetic material mimicking the delicate look of natural straw. This combination of materials resulted in the creation of collections with a distinct retro charm, modernized for contemporary design sensibilities.

The initial success of the synthetic spoke profile spurred further innovations. Over time, the company refined its techniques, creating elegant and vibrant collections. The spokes became more uniform and slender, while the arrangement of elements became more avant-garde. This innovation was complemented by a broader color palette, enhancing the visual appeal and versatility of the resulting furniture. In 2016, another leap was made with the introduction of the Bubble collection, which featured a cane weave of varied thicknesses (11-14mm), meticulously designed to replicate the natural irregularities and shades of real cane. The result was a three-dimensional texture that added depth and richness to the furniture. Traditionally flat weaves became volumetric, creating pieces with generous proportions and inviting presence.

This innovation is particularly evident in their latest collections—Giorgia and Elisse—where the weave is anchored by a network of intricate knots, reminiscent of the elaborate cordage techniques used on sailing ships. This not only enhances the structural integrity of the furniture but also adds a layer of artisanal charm, emphasizing the handcrafted quality of the products.

The Giorgia collection features outdoor tables with armchairs and seats woven to simulate raffia, a material traditionally used in basketry. The light and airy design of the armchair and three-seater sofa makes them ideal for creating serene outdoor environments. The artisanal quality and meticulous attention to detail ensure that each piece is beautiful and durable.

Elisse, named after the geometric ellipse, combines the elegance of natural forms with modern design. The chairs and armchairs, designed for various outdoor activities from dining to relaxing, feature cushions and a double line of synthetic spokes surrounding an aluminum frame. This design not only provides comfort but also adds a sophisticated touch to any outdoor setting.

Cbdesign’s synthetic materials are eco-friendly due to their more resource-efficient production processes and lesser environmental impact compared to the unsustainable harvesting of natural materials. These synthetics are highly durable, requiring minimal maintenance and replacement, thus reducing waste and resource consumption. Moreover, many of these materials are recyclable, supporting a circular economy. They are non-toxic and resistant to UV light and extreme weather conditions, eliminating the need for harmful treatments.

By mimicking natural materials like rattan and reed, Cbdesign reduces the demand for these resources, helping to preserve natural habitats and biodiversity. Advanced formulations ensure the materials remain stable and compact, further enhancing their sustainability by ensuring that the products withstand the test of time and the elements.