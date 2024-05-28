Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society

PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society

Save
Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© 11h45

PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadePONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, BeamPONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamPONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Coliving
Paris, France
  • Project Architect: CALQ
  • Associate Architect: Bond Society
  • Project Management Assistant Environment: ZEFCO
  • Economist: MAZET & Associés
  • Pollution Control Engineering Office: STM
  • Mist Fire Extinguishing Technical Engineering Office: THOR INGENIERIE
  • Technical Design Office For Outdoor Spaces: VIATEC ECO
  • Safety Consulting: Hugues Sitoleux
  • Fire Safety Systems Coordination: Casso et Associés
  • Fluid Engineering: S2T
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. 42, rue Cambronne, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, the transformation of the building constructed in the early 1970s by architect Marcel Roux to house ADOMA’s head office is complete. Reflecting the architectural practice of the time, the composition is clear and legible: a systematic facade of prefabricated concrete panels covers the different volumes.

The building features three superimposed volumes (a base projecting slightly from the street, a bar, and a tower), separated from each other by hollow-jointed stories (the ground floor and the G+4). Underpinning the new project led by Covéa Immobilier, this architectural composition has been preserved and enhanced, allowing each program to intuitively find its place and benefit from outdoor space.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

The horizontal volume houses office space used for coworking, the ground floor is lively and open to the city, while the basements have been transformed to house double-height activities open to the public. These interventions have revitalized the relationship between the building and the city.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Windows, Facade, Arcade
© 11h45
Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Image 19 of 26

To keep pace with changing lifestyles, PONG offers young professionals a range of new and complementary uses, including co-living accommodation and a coworking facility that is technologically adapted to young companies. In addition, the building offers 1,100 sq. m. of activities open to the public (ERP - 3rd category), a café, and a community center.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45
Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Image 7 of 26
© 11h45

The co-living flats, developed by the start-up Colonies, are located in the upper part of the building (G+5 to G+13) and have a welcoming rooftop. Thanks to its experience in coliving, the Bond Society agency was able to support the integration of this new use. The general concept developed by the architects is based on different layers of privacy: shared spaces (lobbies, landings, sports hall, laundry, etc.), semi-private spaces (shared living areas), and private spaces (individual housing).

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Image 18 of 26

The floor plans evoke the dynamism of the tenants, with the flats revolving around the core while retaining the location of the structural elements. Reinforced floors and acoustic partitions between each bedroom (usually reserved for separating flats) ensure real comfort for residents.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Image 22 of 26

The eight duplex flats have 12 bedrooms, ranging in size from 16 to 32 sq. m., arranged around a living area with a double-height loggia. Each room has its own shower room, and some have a kitchenette, ensuring that residents can live independently. Bond Society designed the custom-made furniture in all the bedrooms and shared areas, to give the homes a distinctive identity and offer customized features (desks, storage units, seating, etc.) Intermediate housing (30%) at attractive rents, also benefiting from a range of services, completes the coliving offer.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© 11h45

Coworking - An incubator for new technologies. Like a forum, PONG is a welcoming, multi-activity place for intergenerational exchange. The first three coworking levels are spaces to be fitted out, delivered open plan, with optimized ceiling heights. The G+4, a hollow joint between volumes, marks the superimposition of the mix and defines the silhouette of PONG. The large bay windows all along the wasp-waisted facade converse with the outside and echo the transparency created on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Image 10 of 26
© 11h45
Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Image 11 of 26
© 11h45
Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© 11h45

Generous outdoor spaces. A sloping forecourt crosses the difference in level between the city and the raised ground floor, freeing the building from its prominent base and projecting PONG onto the neighborhood. The opening up of large glazed areas on the ground floor underlines the lightness of the recessed volume, allowing the activity to be seen without disturbing it. In addition to the hall with access to the coliving and coworking areas, the ground floor features a community center and a café open to local residents.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Exterior Photography, Windows
© 11h45

Each of PONG’s developments has its own outdoor space. Designed to vibrate with the rhythm of the life in the building and add value to its use, they are built in such a way as to limit any potential nuisance to local residents. The entire building, which was originally completely mineral, is planted with vegetation (around 2,000 sq. m).

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Table, Glass
© 11h45
Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Chair
© 11h45

The ground floor is surrounded by green spaces accessible to users. On G+4 the offices have a generous terrace with a variety of seating options for a different way of working. On G+13, the coliving tenants enjoy a roof terrace with a panoramic view over the 15th arrondissement and Paris, while the eight double-height loggias create depth and vertical space for plants to grow. The ‘revolving’ coliving floor plans allow these new outdoor spaces to be distributed around the four corners of the building. The workspaces on this atypical level have a generous terrace.

Save this picture!
PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© 11h45

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CALQ
Office
Bond Society
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingOfficesOffice buildingsColivingFrance
Cite: "PONG Building / CALQ + Bond Society" 28 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017062/pong-building-calq-plus-bond-society> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags