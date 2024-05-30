Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Austria
  5. Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue

Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue

Save

Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDivision of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior PhotographyDivision of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsDivision of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Image 5 of 17Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center, Higher Education, Renovation
Graz, Austria
  • Design Team: Thomas Rögelsperger, Anna Ladurner, Magdalena Brodka, Leire Azkarate, Horst Bernhard, Linda Ercusi, Nina Gromoll, Thomas Huck, Mihail Karakolev, Ventsislav Kartselin, Daniel Kleber, Daniel Krawczyk, Carla Kuhn, Werner Maiacher, Tanja Marben, Julia Sonnleitner, Ajdin Vukovic, Barbara Weber, Louai Abdul-Fattah, Leo Hollmann, Angela Lulati, Suvi Repo, Lara Baler
  • Lighting Design: Christian Ploderer
  • Landscape Planning: Rajek Barosch
  • Fire Safety Planner: Norbert Rabl
  • Geotechnical Engineering: Walter Prodinger
  • Laboratory Technology: ARGE Limet-Mader
  • Client: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft
  • Building Services: Zentraplan
  • Cultural Engineering: Hydroconsult
  • City: Graz
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The Division of Anatomy of the Medical University of Graz is one of the largest institutions of its kind in Europe and enjoys a high reputation in international professional circles. The Anatomy was given a new home on the site of the new Med Campus Graz and moved to the former location of the Institute of Pathology, a listed pavilion dating back to 1912.

Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Image 12 of 17
Site Plan

In place of a former extension from the 1980s, we created a highly complex teaching and research building. This architecturally complements the existing building as an independent pavilion, housing the logistics and technical facilities for storing and preserving the cadavers in the basement and offering space for two dissecting rooms with a total of 78 dissection tables on the upper floor. We developed a special, highly efficient ventilation system for this particular purpose as part of the project. In cooperation with experts at Med Uni, we conducted tests on 1:1 mock-ups, performed smoke tests to analyze air distribution, and made an airflow study via computer simulation.

Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Image 16 of 17
Elevation
Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

The impressive dimensions of the HVAC system, with its imposing, chrome-plated piping, inform the overall character of the dissecting rooms. The high level of technology in the complete building ensemble of the new Institute of Anatomy can be read from the quite unusual ratio of 4,200 m² of usable space to 2,200 m² for technical provisions in the old and new building.

Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

In the dissecting areas, we deliberately sought simple and pragmatic architectural detail solutions to create calm spaces that are not dominated by technology. A profiled glass façade with translucent thermal insulation provides natural lighting while protecting against unwanted views from outside. In this way, a balance is achieved between open spaces and respectful boundaries.

Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© David Schreyer

A wood-paneled lecture hall for 500 students connects the existing structure with the modern new building. The large space is flooded with plenty of daylight via side atriums and a circular skylight. Above it, an urban, green square was realized to link the old and new buildings on foot.

Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Image 6 of 17
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Image 17 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Image 5 of 17
© David Schreyer

The landmark old building with the administration, seminar, and laboratory rooms, the library, and a historical anatomy room with cast-iron benches was carefully renovated, lavishly restored, and converted from a Gründerzeit- building into a laboratory. The biggest intervention in the heritage building was the main entrance on the east side, which historically had always been missing and has now been recreated. To this end, we demolished subsequently constructed elements and made way for a bright, inviting foyer: a central entrance area that provides orientation and appropriately welcomes students, staff, and visitors to this outstanding teaching and research facility, which is unimposing from the outside but houses a technical gem within.

Save this picture!
Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Graz, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Franz&Sue
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentRenovationAustria

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentRenovationAustria
Cite: "Division of Anatomy / Franz&Sue" 30 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017028/division-of-anatomy-franz-and-sue> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags