Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

Save

Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRetirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRetirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRetirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairRetirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare, Retirement
Vienna, Austria
  • Design Team: Eva Andrasova, Hannah Niemand, Christian Rübenacker, Michael Salvi, Andres Schenker, Pia Schmidt, Rostislav Stoklasek, Tina Tobisch, Katalin Tóth, Zsófia Varga, Thomas Weber, Philipp Wemmer
  • Building Physics And Acoustics: IBO – Österreichisches Institut für Bauen und Ökologie GmbH
  • Fire Safety: IMS Brandschutz
  • Visualizations: Miss 3
  • Model Building: Modellwerkstatt Gerhard Stocker
  • City: Vienna
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. Located near the Lainzer Tiergarten in Vienna's 13th district, the San Damiano house, run by the religious community "Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity," is privately operated and publicly funded. The challenge was to best utilize the complex hillside property with a beautiful view over Vienna and create diverse spatial atmospheres and exciting visual axes.

Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

The goal was to create a homely and cheerful atmosphere for the residents, featuring bright rooms that foster social interaction and spaces for privacy and retreat. This was achieved without relying on typical design elements from the care and hospital sectors. Despite the limited budget, high architectural quality was maintained, providing an exemplary living environment for less affluent seniors in Austria.

Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

Four square, four-story volumes with loggias and gray wooden facades, connected into a large form like a chain and staggered lengthwise and crosswise into the terrain, create a "constructed landscape." It harmoniously blends into the surroundings, creating open and protected spaces, diverse levels, paths, and visual axes to the park and across the city.

Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Image 36 of 41
Ground Floor Plan

The building combines a reinforced concrete shell structure with prefabricated wooden exterior walls. The wooden facade, made of pre-weathered and planed spruce with panels offset by five or ten centimeters per floor, protects the building like "bark." It oscillates between bronze and silver-gray and subtly weaves the windows into the building structure. Horizontal and vertical rods dramatize the exterior wall.

Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© David Schreyer

Despite the complex construction task, the functional and scale-appropriate layout solutions and very clear access routes determine the character of the building. Easy orientation and short distances are important, especially for older people, but also for their caregivers. This allows the seniors a more autonomous daily life and the staff more effective workflows and a good overview. Many residents have a high level of care needs. In their single rooms with low window sills, they can look out into the greenery even while lying in bed. On request, residents, such as couples, can flexibly combine their rooms into a two-room unit.

Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© David Schreyer

The rooms on all floors are oriented towards a spacious, central living kitchen where residents can meet, play cards, chat, and eat together, "which is very well received," says Friederike Elisabeth Hacker. Each apartment is equipped with a barrier-free shower and toilet. The personal living environment can be individually designed. The sisters' rooms are located at the vertical access points. Warm colors, tactile materials, carpets, and wood create a harmonious and homely atmosphere where older people feel comfortable. Access to the park is barrier-free for all living groups.

Save this picture!
Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wien, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementAustria
Cite: "Retirement Home of the Franciscan Sisters in Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten" 26 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017023/retirement-home-of-the-franciscan-sisters-in-vienna-schenker-salvi-weber-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags