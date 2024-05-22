Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos

+ 18

Houses • Brasília, Brazil
Architects: Yi Arquitetos

Area: 370 m²

Year: 2018

Photographs: Joana França

Manufacturers: AutoDesk Shingle

Lead Architect: Camilo de Lannoy

Lead Architects: Camilo de Lannoy, Verônica de Carvalho Cronemberger Magalhães (construction)

Project Team: Camilo de Lannoy, Fábio Nodari, Matheus de Oliveira Rodrigues

Engineering: André Torres Cordeiro, José Carlos da Silva, Fernando Fran

Landscape Design: Adriana Guimarães de Araújo Carneiro

Publication Drawings: Lucas Ferro da Frota

Editorial: Julia Lopes Soares

Program: Residencial

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jardim Botânico, 20 minutes from Brasília, Casa Papillon is a house built in 2019 that has as its protagonist the large four-water roof that guides the entire project. The concept came from the clients' desire: to refer to traditional houses with colonial roofs, but without losing contemporaneity. Using coatings such as brick and wooden boards on the ceiling also materialized this desire. On the other hand, the metallic structure and glass closures bring contemporaneity to the project.

The pedestrian is welcomed by an entrance garden, which is also framed by two waters and brises with horizontal slats that dialogue between the external and internal.

If the roof is the protagonist, the supporting character would be the vertical expansion of the "living" space. The inclination of the roof covered in Shingle tiles allowed the creation of a TV room on the second floor, that is connected to the social living room through the mezzanine. These two spaces make the dialogue between the intimate and social sectors of the house.

The axis of the intimate area is distributed along the left side of the lot. The corridor to the bedrooms facing the pool is protected by a vertical garden that functions as a muxarabi, guarding the interior without obstructing the view from the outside. The void resulting from the positioning of the intimate block results in the continuation of the social and leisure space, creating a large square that extends back to the mezzanine to receive visitors and at the same time enjoy the view intimately on a daily basis.

Thus, the residence not only meets the needs and desires of the residents but also inserts itself respectfully and elegantly in its context, becoming an example of architecture that dialogues with history and the present.