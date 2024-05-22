Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Yi Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Shingle
  • Lead Architect: Camilo de Lannoy
  • Lead Architects : Camilo de Lannoy, Verônica de Carvalho Cronemberger Magalhães (construction)
  • Project Team: Camilo de Lannoy, Fábio Nodari, Matheus de Oliveira Rodrigues
  • Engineering: André Torres Cordeiro, José Carlos da Silva, Fernando Fran
  • Landscape Design: Adriana Guimarães de Araújo Carneiro
  • Publication Drawings: Lucas Ferro da Frota
  • Editorial: Julia Lopes Soares  
  • Program: Residencial
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jardim Botânico, 20 minutes from Brasília, Casa Papillon is a house built in 2019 that has as its protagonist the large four-water roof that guides the entire project. The concept came from the clients' desire: to refer to traditional houses with colonial roofs, but without losing contemporaneity. Using coatings such as brick and wooden boards on the ceiling also materialized this desire. On the other hand, the metallic structure and glass closures bring contemporaneity to the project. 

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Joana França

The pedestrian is welcomed by an entrance garden, which is also framed by two waters and brises with horizontal slats that dialogue between the external and internal.

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Joana França
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Image 18 of 23
Ground floor plan
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Joana França
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Image 19 of 23
Mezzanine floor plan
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Joana França

If the roof is the protagonist, the supporting character would be the vertical expansion of the "living" space. The inclination of the roof covered in Shingle tiles allowed the creation of a TV room on the second floor, that is connected to the social living room through the mezzanine. These two spaces make the dialogue between the intimate and social sectors of the house. 

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Image 15 of 23
© Joana França

The axis of the intimate area is distributed along the left side of the lot. The corridor to the bedrooms facing the pool is protected by a vertical garden that functions as a muxarabi, guarding the interior without obstructing the view from the outside. The void resulting from the positioning of the intimate block results in the continuation of the social and leisure space, creating a large square that extends back to the mezzanine to receive visitors and at the same time enjoy the view intimately on a daily basis. 

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Image 5 of 23
© Joana França
Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Image 22 of 23
Section BB

Thus, the residence not only meets the needs and desires of the residents but also inserts itself respectfully and elegantly in its context, becoming an example of architecture that dialogues with history and the present.

Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Project gallery

About this office
Yi Arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Papillon House / Yi Arquitetos" [Casa Papillon / Yi Arquitetos] 22 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016885/papillon-house-yi-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

