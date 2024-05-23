Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture
Sobrado, Portugal
  • Principal Architects: Henrique Marques, Rui Dinis
  • Architects: Marco Santos, Inês Pinto, Adriana Pacheco, Filipe Torre, Joana Leitão, Fred Delgado, Tiago Maciel
  • Financial Director: Carla Duarte - cfo
  • Project: Hospitalidade
  • Project Year: 2020 - 2022
  • City: Sobrado
  • Country: Portugal
Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 24 of 38
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. This project transcends the limits of simple physical construction. It is a philosophical manifestation that seeks to establish a harmonious dialogue between humans, nature, and architecture. The central idea of this project is the pursuit of essence, purity of elements, and simplicity.

Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 3 of 38
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 26 of 38
Plan - Ground floor
Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The composition of pure volumes reveals a kind of modernist and minimalist "quotation," where each element has a precise purpose and contributes to the beauty and functionality of the space. The relationship between the surroundings and the garden is essential to this proposal, as it aims to integrate humans with the natural environment, creating a perfect symbiosis between architecture and the exterior.

Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The large glass windows play a crucial role in this relationship. They both enclose the space, creating a sense of protection and security and extend it to the exterior, allowing nature and light to freely permeate, establishing an intimate connection between the interior and the exterior.

Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The two enclosed blocks house the programmed functions of services and guest support. The seemingly heavy concrete roof defies gravity by balancing on the base volumes and a tangential vertical element, functioning as a pillar/compositional element that supports the entire structure.

Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 17 of 38
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 28 of 38
Section 01
Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 4 of 38
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This roof, a concrete grid with glass openings, explores a transcendental dimension by bringing the sky into the architecture, thereby contributing to making an apparently heavy element light.

Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 8 of 38
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

At the end, the project can be summarized by its ultimate purpose: to be a stage for the events that will take place there. It is an architecture that attempts to transcend matter, inviting users to experience simplicity, purity, and integration with nature, which are the fundamental elements here.

Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers - Image 15 of 38
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

Address:Sobrado, Portugal

spaceworkers
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitecturePortugal

Cite: "Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers" [Garden Pavilion / spaceworkers] 23 May 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags