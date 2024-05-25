Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. 13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project

Clinic
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Temp Project
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
  • Lead Architects: Anastasiia Tempynska
13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Column
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. The futuristic laser cosmetology and SPA salon is located on the ground floor of a modern residential complex in the central part of Kyiv. The gray and white laconic interior has pink and sky-blue accents and combines a cold metallic glow with deliberately matte textures.

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Column
© Yevhenii Avramenko
13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The interior concept emerged at the intersection of two themes: nature's pristine, untamed beauty and modern technology embodied in the laser pulse. The theme of nature is manifested in the reception desk, which imitates a block of stone, and in the rough textures of the surfaces, reminiscent of raw pumice stone or therapeutic mud.

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Yevhenii Avramenko
13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Image 20 of 20

Technological aesthetics is embodied in futuristic silhouettes, geometry, and metal. This aesthetic was inspired by the design of medical equipment used in clinics. The asymmetrical shape of the mirror seems to be cut by a laser, the glass blocks of the wall refer to flasks and beakers from a scientific laboratory, and the neon inscription on the wall is a metaphor for a laser beam. Open communications under the ceiling make it feel like a spaceship's interior.

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The pink color is manifested in a laconic stretch on the wall, tables made of translucent plastic, and asymmetrical poufs in different clinic areas. The bouclé texture in the furniture upholstery also references the texture of human skin with its pores and irregularities magnified under a microscope.

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Door, Windows
© Yevhenii Avramenko
13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Image 9 of 20
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The clinic has 5 separate rooms. The larger one can be used for couple treatments when friends visit the facility together. The mobile mirror serves as a photo zone. It was designed for perfect selfies. Most of the furniture in the project is custom-made. A floor lamp with an integrated flower container in the reception area is a laconic alternative to the traditional vase on the table.

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Crossing the clinic's threshold, visitors enter another reality – a renewed world where technology coexists with pure, untouched nature. This imaginary journey allows you to escape from everyday life and get a new emotional experience along with high-quality cosmetic procedures.

13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project - Image 15 of 20
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

Temp Project
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicUkraine
Cite: "13 Laser Clinic / Temp Project" 25 May 2024. ArchDaily.

