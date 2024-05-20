Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Udine, Italy
  City: Udine
  Country: Italy
Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

Text description provided by the architects. Located very close to poplar woods and a river in Buttrio (Udine), the middle school hosts grades 11-13 and includes a sports hall. The school is the last development of an educational masterplan composed of 3 buildings: a nursery + kindergarten and a primary school.

Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Exterior Photography, Facade
Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The building acts as a transition between the natural environment and the mineral surfaces of the intervention. The double-height atrium and the circulation system are intended as collective and active spaces where the students can interact and work everywhere in a flexible way.

Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito
Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Interior Photography, Stairs

Classrooms and labs are directly connected with this system and allow innovative and dynamic learning strategies. The interior space extends fluidly to the outdoor landscape, the ground floor is highly transparent and allows us to perceive both spaces as a whole.

Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Interior Photography, Stairs

On the first floor, a double skin filters the sunlight, the differentiated stretch guarantees optimal protection from sunrays while allowing one to see the landscape outside.

Middle School / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Udine, Italy

About this office
Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito
