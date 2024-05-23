Exploring the Smart Use of Brick: Thai Residence Case Study

Brick is one of the oldest and most versatile materials in construction, going beyond the simple masonry wall. Its origins date back to 7500 B.C., with kiln-fired specimens appearing around 3000 B.C., representing a technological breakthrough for the construction of sturdier buildings. Spreading across Europe and Asia around 1200 BC, they replaced materials such as wood and stone in scarce regions. Roman bricks, notable for their long shape, were widely used in the construction of their cities and are still used today. The history of bricks is intertwined with that of civilization, being an easy-to-produce, resistant and versatile material, allowing for a multitude of applications and achieving impressive and unusual results.

Designed by Coletivo de Arquitetos, the Thai Residence exemplifies the multiple possibilities that brick offers in contemporary architecture. Located in a coastal area in the state of Sergipe, Brazil, this residence not only exemplifies the aesthetics of the material, but also its functionality and adaptability to local conditions. One of the most striking features of the project is its layout in two distinct blocks. The main pavilion houses most of the house's program, while a second connected block houses the gourmet area, services and garage. This configuration provides an intelligent distribution of spaces and harmonious integration with the surroundings.

The project seeks to address the local challenges of excessive sunlight and wind, following the guidelines of the seminal “Roteiro para construir no Nordeste” (Roadmap for Building in the Northeast), a study carried out at the Federal University of Pernambuco in 1976 by Armando de Holanda. Strategies such as eaves, balconies, brises-soleil and detachments between volumes were adopted to ensure climatic comfort inside the residence. The east-west orientation of the main block protects the house from direct sunlight, while strategically positioned openings promote cross-ventilation and natural lighting.

Specifically in terms of materiality, brick plays a central role in the project, providing not only structural strength, but also aesthetic beauty and thermal comfort. Its use in different forms and textures, such as masonry walls, ceramic roofs and hollow elements, demonstrates the versatility of this ancient material. We spoke to Gustavo Fontes, one of the firm's partners, about how the use of the same element could create different emotions throughout the project.

Eduardo Souza (ArchDaily): Can you talk about why you chose brick for this project?

Gustavo Fontes: The choice of brick in this project was carefully considered for several reasons. Firstly, it integrates organically with the local environment and the aesthetic proposal we were developing. In addition, it met the clients' need for a comfortable house that would age well.

We chose to use the material in a variety of ways, from walls to shading elements and wind passages, contributing to natural and efficient ventilation.

The decision also took into account practical aspects such as ease of maintenance and the longevity of the material. We chose a high-quality, compact brick from Minas Gerais, which, although it has a slightly higher initial cost, proved to be economically advantageous in the long term.

The material eliminates the need for plastering or painting, which reduces additional costs and simplifies maintenance over the years. In short, the choice of brick in this project was a combination of aesthetic, functional and economic considerations that aligned perfectly with the clients' vision and needs.

ES: How important was the material in contextualizing the work and achieving good thermal comfort results?

GF: The use of brick was fundamental in this project for several reasons. As well as being a composition that we greatly appreciate here in the office, it plays a crucial role in the aesthetics and functionality of the house. The overall simplicity of the home is complemented by the combination of the predominant white of the walls and the ceramic of the bricks and tiles, creating an interesting look that appeals to both us and the clients. The latter, in particular, appreciate the rusticity and charm that ceramics bring to the house, both in terms of structure and ornamentation. Therefore, the choice of ceramic brick made perfect sense to satisfy this preference.

In addition, brick plays an important role in the thermal comfort of the residence, especially during the summer. The woven design allows it to efficiently block out the afternoon sun, creating shade and keeping the area cool and pleasant for residents and visitors.

Although the material does not have exceptional thermal capacity due to its thickness, the external shading strategy protects the walls from excessive thermal load, keeping the interior comfortable.

ES: What types of layout were used in the project? What does each one represent?

GF: The use of brick in the residence is quite diverse, taking four different forms, and reflects a concern not only with aesthetics, but also with functionality and adaptability to the specific needs of each area. Firstly, we adopted the woven elements with ventilation transitions, similar to a cobogó, which not only beautifies, but also favors air circulation, providing a more airy and comfortable environment.

We then used traditional bracing for the fences, following a conventional layout that provides structural stability and aesthetic uniformity. At the ends of the façades, we explored a third dimension, creating volumes that add a distinctive visual appeal—even though their main function is aesthetic—without a specific functional purpose. In addition, in the pool area, we opted for a fourth brick modulation, creating a deck that not only stands out visually, but also provides a unique and inviting experience around the pool.

ES: How did the workforce react to the different ways of working and laying out the material?

GF: The workforce was a little apprehensive at first, as they weren't as familiar with this specific type of brick, which was less porous and more resistant than the one commonly used in the region. This required more time and care when carrying out the work. Before the project began, we had several conversations with the team responsible for execution to make sure they were prepared for the challenge. A single person was in charge of making all the brick ties, and I emphasized the importance of selecting a good professional and the most suitable bricks, even though this required more time.

We developed a template to ensure consistency in the thickness of the mass between the pieces, setting a standard of two and a half centimeters, and this measurement was determined after research and tests to ensure proper adhesion of the bricks. We opted not to use iron plumb locks, but for a rigid fixing to the beam with structural adhesive and AC3 mortar, which offers superior adhesion. This decision was made after extensive research and guaranteed a solid and stable structure, without compromising the aesthetics of the project.

To communicate the project in the best way, three-dimensional simulations of the layout were made and I carried out an initial sample with the team at the construction site, ensuring that everyone was in line with the established standard. This direct interaction was fundamental to ensuring the quality and success of the work.

ES: Is the material treated in any way? What precautions should be taken?

GF: We chose to apply a unique water-repellent treatment to the brick walls. Initially, we considered using the water repellent available from the local pottery, but due to the significant cost, we decided to purchase a product from a similar brand, which was validated by the suppliers as a quality option. The first coat was applied at the start of the project and, to date, no reapplication has been necessary.

Considerations regarding the ties are fundamental. Depending on the complexity of the structure and the layout of the wall panels, it may be necessary to reinforce some columns with iron points and grouting to guarantee the stability and safety of the whole. It is crucial that the structure is properly braced to avoid any risk of instability. For example, in the water tank, where we have four sides, we can achieve a more relaxed fixation, which provides a more rigid structure. However, in the garage, with straighter panels, there was a greater concern, but fortunately everything went well.

The importance of the material, especially the brick, is indisputable. It's not just any brick, but a sturdy, quality brick. We are pleased with the choice of brick from Minas Gerais, as the local material would not have the same uniform appearance and durability that we were looking for. As for the use of brick on the pool deck, it was an improvised solution due to the material left over from the work. Although it is not ideal for flooring, we chose to use it, but it is important to note that this type of brick requires regular maintenance, such as the application of water repellent every six months, to preserve its appearance and durability. Therefore, although possible, you need to be aware of the maintenance requirements when using bricks in flooring areas, such as the pool deck.

