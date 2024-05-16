Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Australia
  5. Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

Save

Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeClifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsClifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, StairsClifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailClifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Clifton Hill, Australia
  • Design Team: David Burton
  • Lead Team: Damon Van Horne
  • Engineering & Consulting: du Chateau Chun
  • Fire Safety Planner: Scientific Fire Services
  • City: Clifton Hill
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. Our commission began with a strategic assessment of Clifton Hill Primary School. The resulting Master Plan identified the opportunity to create a new learning and teaching campus to accommodate projected enrolment growth. Located on a corner site opposite the Darling Gardens, the highly visible new building would enable the much-loved inner-city school to meet increased student numbers and enrich its teaching and learning offering. Following close engagement with VSBA and school leadership, a brief emerged to create a dynamic vertical campus for grade 5 and 6 students.

Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Door
© Peter Clarke

Providing highly flexible and adaptable learning spaces, in addition to staff administration areas, the brief also allowed for a multipurpose hall for community events. Spanning three levels, the building adopts a simple but rigorous floor plan that accommodates a large program on a constrained site. Communal and administration areas are at ground level, while levels 1 and 2 contain highly flexible teaching spaces with associated breakout areas to suit a variety of learning styles. Circulation is key to the clarity and function of the building. On each level, rooms spill out onto a large communal hallway.

Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Peter Clarke

These circulation zones also accommodate offices, lockers, and informal breakout spaces. Bookended by generous northern and southern staircases, the common areas organize the plan. On the third level is an open-air rooftop play space, with a solar panel pergola generating power. From the outset, the intent was to create a building with a strong sustainability agenda – constructed from hybrid mass timber and designed to Passivhaus standards, the building is a first for the VSBA, providing a low carbon, low operational cost, low maintenance building.

Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Image 19 of 21
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Peter Clarke

Exposing structural elements, including mass timber and the articulated services, would also enable the building to serve as an explanatory teaching tool for students to see and understand how the building works. The formal language and design response references the local context and original 1800 school buildings whilst also overlaying a whimsical reference to Eric Carle’s children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Articulated brickwork, a ribbon band of glazed green bricks, and the use of circular “bite-like” apertures each reference the caterpillar and its journey. The use of textured red brick marries the original school buildings with the furry skin of a caterpillar, creating a contemporary building with a playful overlay while also providing clear visual links to both existing campuses.

Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Image 20 of 21
Elevations
Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Peter Clarke

The building’s interior palette takes its cues from the warmth of the exposed CLT panels, which lend the classrooms a soft and inviting feel. Large windows capturing trees in the landscape to the north amplify the sense of calm and engagement. The project creates a joyful and intriguing new building that speaks to the heritage and lineage of the existing 1800s campus buildings. Underpinned by functional honesty while also bringing a contemporary feel, it is a future-looking design that respects where it comes from while, most importantly, providing students with engaging ways to learn and connect.

Save this picture!
Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Clarke

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Clifton Hill, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
Cite: "Clifton Hill Primary School / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects" 16 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016629/clifton-hill-primary-school-jackson-clements-burrows-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags