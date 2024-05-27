The Role of Ceramic Tiles in the Rebirth of Tinnerbäcksbadet Leisure Center

Save this picture! Chroma Pool. Image Courtesy of Courtesy of Agrob Buchtal/photo: Rasmus Hjortshøj

Tinnerbäcksbadet, a leisure center established in 1965 on the shores of a lake in Linköping, Sweden, was showing signs of aging. To revitalize the area and meet the ever-changing demands, the city launched an international architectural competition for a new facility. The winning design, conceived by the Danish firm 3XN, blends modernity and functionality. This integration into the surrounding urban landscape, with the new structure serving as a focal point in a newly reimagined neighborhood square, was crucial to the project's success.

However, it is in the material details and subtle undulations of its layout that the genius of the design is revealed, guiding visitors and users to the indoor spaces and verdant extensions surrounding the bathing lake. The project exudes warmth and sophistication with its palette of natural, earthy colors, through the extensive use of exposed wood, concrete, and ceramic tiles. Manufactured by Agrob Buchtal from natural raw materials, these tiles contribute to the space's elegance while promising longevity, a hallmark of truly sustainable architecture. Covering 18,000 m², the ceramic surfaces play a fundamental role in promoting visual comfort and unifying the entire structure.

From floors to wall coverings, and even linear drainage channels and tiled starting block pedestals, every aspect showcases the versatility and elegance of the products from the German company. Known for their precision engineering and dedication to excellence in ceramic surface manufacturing, the focus goes beyond mere aesthetics. These ceramic tiles are crafted to meet stringent functional requirements, guaranteeing durability, slip resistance, easy cleaning, and impeccable hygiene standards.

The Savona tile series takes center stage in public areas like the foyer, restaurant, and grandstand with its beige porcelain stoneware tiles. This choice contributes to the ambiance of the space, creating a welcoming environment for visitors. In addition to the acoustic ceiling panels in cement-bonded wood wool and wall panels in wooden slats, the floor stands out with its 600 x 600 mm pieces and dynamic texture. The enduringly modern aesthetics of the Savona series make it an ideal choice for contemporary design trends, effortlessly infusing minimalist architectural styles with a natural touch.

The transition to the changing area is immediately recognizable to swimmers: the Chroma Pool series is used here, with the flooring in smaller square pieces in sand gray. In bathing areas, including pools and spa, these same ceramic surfaces continue to cover the floors, providing aesthetic charm and functional safety, offering slip resistance, and harmonizing with the natural materials used in the space. To ensure smooth transitions, almost all pools are covered with Chroma Pool in white-gray. An exception is the family pool area, where active white mosaic tiles of 25 x 25 mm elegantly adorn the walls and curved edges.

The use of the ChromaPlural series provides a cohesive and continuous experience in all areas, from the counter-current system to the smooth beach of the wave pool, both in plan and cross-section. To ensure the implementation of sophisticated environmental design concepts, regardless of tile size, joint widths for all products are reduced to just 3 millimeters, and border designs are standardized. Also noteworthy are the custom channel stones from Agrob Buchtal's Wiesbaden system, which, with a recess facing the water, allow for flush settlement almost to the height of the drain edge, creating the illusion of continuity with the pool wall. Similar dynamic shapes, crafted from the same mosaic tiles (albeit in light sand gray), are also found in the spa area, complementing the Savona tile series.

The design of this project exemplifies the significant impact that well-planned architecture can have on a location or community. 3XN's focus on project durability highlights the fundamental importance of longevity in sustainable building concepts, even before considering environmentally conscious materials. In this case, the ceramics from Agrob Buchtal, selected and installed with precision, not only ensure pleasant and functional environments but also contribute to the intuitive understanding of space in Tinnerbäcksbadet. With a logical approach permeating the entire pool and a timeless, minimalist design, the result is a building that will maintain its physical and aesthetic integrity in the long term.