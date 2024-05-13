Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Fragmentos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Lead Architects: António de Sousa Coutinho, Fernando Flora, Pedro Silva Lopes
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Originally composed of three floors and a yard, this building in Campo de Ourique was in an advanced state of degradation. The ground floor, which served as a commercial establishment, was reconverted into a common area and passageway for two completely independent single-family housing units. 

House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Image 40 of 41
Plan - Second floor
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the main façade, the intervention sought to preserve the integrity of the existing architectural features, including the recovery of the iron arched doorways and original ceramic tiles. In the center, the two doors separated by an opening reveal a garage door, allowing the insertion of a functional element without impacting the historical configuration of the façade. Inside, the house develops over two floors. The social areas are located on the lower level with adjacent living and dining areas, the latter of which is separated from the kitchen by large glass doors which promote communication without sacrificing the ability to create distinct settings. The upper level is reserved for the more private part of the house, with two bedrooms and an ensuite. The roof was redesigned without altering the height of the building to promote verticality and allow natural light to enter through the skylight. The green iron details mimic the greenery that invades the interior thanks to the rear verandas overlooking the garden and its surroundings, bringing a sense of peace to a busy area of Lisbon. 

House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Image 41 of 41
Section
House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Image 31 of 41
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In functional terms, this house which we present here as Possidónio da Silva 37 is connected to Prazeres 37 through an area composed of an entrance hall, accesses and parking. The meeting point between the two plots is located outside.

House Possidónio da Silva 37 / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

About this office
Fragmentos
Office

