World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Soccer Stadium
  Qatar
  Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners

Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographyLusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographyLusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 10Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 10Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 5

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Soccer Stadium
Lusail, Qatar
  • Design Team: Norman Foster, Luke Fox, Angus Campbell, Doretta Bevilacqua, Hernan Kraviez, Martha Tsigkari, Eirini Kouka, Danah Dib, Radwa Elfayoumy Ahmed, Yorgos Bitsianis, Tarek Hassan, Alessandro Guidetti, Rafael Alcantara, Stefano Cesario, David Young, Pearl Tang, Seif Bahaa El Din, Amy Elshafei, Ashkan Ashki, Alex Nevedomskis, Peter Garstecki, David Yang
  • Collaborating Local Architect: Arab Engineering Bureau
  • Sports Architecture: Populous
  • Mechanical Engineering: Arup
  • Electrical And Lighting Engineering: Arup
  • Fire Engineering: Arup
  • Traffic Engineering: Arup
  • Acoustics Engineering: Arup
  • Cost Consultant: Rider Levett Bucknall
  • City: Lusail
  • Country: Qatar
Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Nigel Young

Text description provided by the architects. An in-depth analysis of the brief and the client’s requirements, together with an appreciation of the climatic and cultural heritage of Qatar, formed the basis of the design. The seating bowl is expressed externally as a burnished golden vessel, which sparkles against the sunlight. The façade features triangular openings that visually reinforce the bowl’s structural diagrid and form a perforated screen to provide shade and filter dappled light onto the internal concourses. The high-performance façades and an innovative roof design reduce the stadium’s energy consumption. Outdoor cooling technologies are used to maximize comfort within the open-air stadium. It has achieved a five-star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System.

Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Nigel Young
Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nigel Young

With a primary aim of creating an immersive atmosphere for both players and spectators, the pitch and its relationship to the seating bowl was the starting point of the stadium’s design. Access to the stadium via a broad podium gives spectators a grand welcome as they approach the gates. The stadium bowl acts as a contained ‘vessel’ which comes to life during matches and events. As the largest stadium in the region, it can host some of the most spectacular international events.

Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 10
© Nigel Young

The 307-meter-diameter ‘spoke-wheel’ cable net roof, one of the world’s largest tensile cable-net roofs in a stadium, brings environmental comfort while also unifying the entire stadium under a single envelope. Its outer compression ring is connected to a central tension ring by a complex cable system. This method creates a wide-expanse roof without the need for supporting columns.

Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Image 10 of 10
© Nigel Young

The muted sand-colored palette flows into the colors of the seats, which offer a calm backdrop to the vibrancy and energy of the supporters wearing team colors.

Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 10
© Nigel Young

Playful with scale and geometrically elegant, the new Lusail Stadium will be an enduring symbol for Qatar’s post FIFA World Cup™ legacy. The purity and simplicity of the stadium’s form make it an iconic addition to the city skyline.

Lusail FIFA Stadium / Foster + Partners - Image 6 of 10
© Nigel Young

Project location

Address:Lusail, Qatar

Foster + Partners
