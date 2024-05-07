Lupetto Restaurant / Parts and Labor Design

+ 18

Founder: Jeremy Levitt

Partner: Danu Kennedy

Project Lead: Luke Lasky

Project Designer: Sarah Thomas

Ffe Designer: Anthony Milano

Custom Millwork: Vertical Space

Branding: Love & War

Custom Woodworking: Legacy Manufacturing

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the corner of the landmark Townsend building, one of the Flatiron District’s architectural jewels since its construction between 1896 and 1897, Lupetto—whose name means “little wolf” in Italian—feels as chic and contemporary as it does relaxed and timeless.

The guiding concept retells a classic Italian fable about a little wolf coming into his own to explore the city. Parts and Labor’s design intent centered on the idea of connecting the forest with the metropolis. Vast windows and dappled sunlight overwhelm the 12-foot high space to bring the outside in. Fluted walnut wood panels echo the hundreds of trees in nearby Madison Square Park, as do the forest-colored walls and custom parquet flooring. By the window seats, natural light filters in through sheer linen curtains. Rosa alicante marble, an Italian soft red stone with white and gray striations, adorns Lupetto’s surfaces.

Almost all the custom lighting, from the sculptural milk glass pendants inspired by old-world chandeliers to the wood-encased sconces and brass fixtures, pays homage to a past era yet feels entirely of this time. Original building details, such as high ceilings and elaborate crown molding, were preserved to maintain the restaurant’s sense of history. Every seating area is perfectly framed for the guests, and the spirited action abounds, especially with a custom bright orange banquette that wraps around the main dining area.

The true heart and soul of the offering is the wood-fired pizza oven, visible just behind a fully custom bar. The open kitchen encourages guests to gather and watch the Neapolitan-style pizza baking inside. It also underscores the Italian idea of shared plates and coming together. Lupetto gives the Flatiron District a little bit more of what it deserves: a space the community feels ownership over.