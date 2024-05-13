Elevating Urban Living Through Rooftop Retreats and Innovative Access Solutions

Save this picture! TALE Townhouse - Hohen Neuendorf. Image Cortesia de LAMILUX

Humanity has inhabited cities for millennia and witnessed a shift to a predominantly urban global population since 2010. Throughout this time, it has repeatedly come up with creative solutions to ease the challenges of living in urban environments. The “fifth façade," as Le Corbusier proposed, is a yearning for serenity, greenery and space, and is currently experiencing a growth in popularity, with people transforming rooftops into serene sanctuaries as one way to achieve it. Especially in densely populated areas, the attraction of roof terraces is undeniable, offering a break from the frenetic pace of urban life and a deeper connection with nature.

However, access to these spaces requires care, especially when it breaks through the roof slab. This requires seamless integration with the space below, technology to enable water-tightness and visual connection, along with easy handling for opening and closing. Designed with functionality and aesthetics in mind, these access hatches can integrate seamlessly into the roofscape, offering convenient access, adding value to the property, increasing its appeal to potential buyers or tenants, and creating a symbiotic relationship between architecture and lifestyle, where innovation drives desirability.

In Germany, for example, a trend in the real estate market is the so-called townhouse: narrow, tall residences with access to the roof. This type of building is particularly appealing to families who don't want to give up city life or their own garden or terrace. In the Hohen Neuendorf skyline in Brandenburg, a total of 34 skylights have been installed to give residents easy and private access to the terrace.

The solution used in the house is the LAMILUX Flat Roof Access Hatch Comfort Swing, which has a folding mechanism that opens the hatch at an angle of 84° in just 25 seconds, maximizing space on the roof. It has been recognized with prestigious awards such as the German Design Award 2020 and the Readers' Choice Award 2021. Features such as self-cleaning, the sloping base and the glass transition from top to bottom highlight the sophistication of the design. In addition to the access function, safety is paramount to every aspect of its design, as its components are heavy and therefore difficult to dislodge and fall. Equipped with an emergency stop function, closing and opening can be monitored via a key switch. Even during power cuts, manual operation guarantees uninterrupted functionality. Energy efficiency is another aspect to consider. Built without thermal bridges and with a fully thermally insulated support, it sets a new standard for sustainability, which can be customized with a range of available glazing options, including thermal and solar protection variants.

For Katrin Ziemann, who lives in one of the townhouses with the system, her roof terrace is not just a convenience, but a sanctuary, where sunlight bathes the space from dawn to dusk, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. According to her, “Our roof terrace is the highlight of our home. On sunny days, especially in summer, we enjoy sunlight all day long and don't need to visit nearby parks to soak up the sun. Plus, the view from the roof is stunning. I often retreat to our roof terrace for some personal time and to enjoy nature.”

The LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group, based in Rehau, is a leader in skylights and glass roofs, which are essential for maximizing natural light in buildings. Founded in 1909, the company is one of the largest global manufacturers of carbon fiber and glass-reinforced plastics. In addition, its smoke and heat extraction systems contribute significantly to fire safety. Carsten Ficker, the company's Product Manager, explains: “Our flat roof access hatches not only feature excellent thermal insulation and durability, but also prioritize architectural and comfort considerations.” The hatches come in various sizes and opening mechanisms, adapted to meet individual needs.

The comfort of the LAMILUX flat roof access hatch epitomizes a harmonious fusion of innovation, functionality and elegance. From its sleek design to its cutting-edge safety features and energy-efficient performance, it sets a new benchmark for roof access solutions in modern urban environments. With it, the journey from the busy streets below to the tranquil rooftop above becomes a seamless transition, elevating not only our living spaces, but also our spirits.