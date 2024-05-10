Guide to Santa Cruz de la Sierra: A Local Overview of Cruzan Architecture

On the banks of the Amazonian river Piraí, the rings and canals of Santa Cruz de la Sierra not only enclose buildings of Bolivia's contemporary and modern architecture (curious examples of formalist rationalism, brutalism, and postmodernism are evident here) but also include a part of its diverse ancient and everyday architecture: from a historic center with endless arcades and colonial mansions to local markets and sheds such as the pahuichi cruceño.

On the occasion of the Latin American Architecture Students Meeting (ELEA) where we were invited to provide on-site coverage, we encountered ten of these places that can help you get a general overview of the city and its heterogeneous architecture.

Guía de arquitectura en Santa Cruz de la Sierra - Google My Maps Guía de arquitectura en Santa Cruz de la Sierra

The Galleries of the Historic Downtown

Address: Historic area polygon

The old ceramic tiles and wooden structures begin to outline a covering that is evident for much of the historical downtown route. They provide refuge from torrential rain - rapid drainage is necessary, partly achieved through numerous channels - and offer shade, activating the public space of the sidewalk and the commercial premises.

24 de septiembre Main Square / Cathedral of Santa Cruz

Address: Sucre & Rene Moreno

From the central meeting point of the city, not only because of its nearby shopping centers and restaurants but also against the backdrop provided by the old restoration of the cathedral, which managed to reveal unique details of ceramic brick pieces, one can start an itinerary by walking to nearby buildings of interest.

Manzana Uno Art Space

Address: Independencia & Ingavi

In the first city block, the former National Police building declared a historical heritage site, was reopened as a cultural space. The aim was to create a free and open space for visitors to the central square, featuring national and international exhibitions.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Address: Sucre & Potosi

Among the various block configurations, there are significant voids that constitute a typical type of building with internal-external courtyards and galleries. Through various restorations and changes of use, some have been transformed into spaces for artistic promotion, and museums, among others.

Mercado Nuevo

Address: Sucre & Cochabamba

A good option to approach the large buildings - and Bolivian gastronomy - is by immersing oneself in its markets. After an expansion and remodeling plan, the Mercado Nuevo presents a well-preserved exterior and a bustling interior filled with visitors.

El Altillo Mansion

Address: Beni & Bolivar

An emblem of colonial architecture in Santa Cruz. The old 18th-century mansion rises from the sidewalk, showcasing original elements such as walls and balustrades. A recent restoration project addressed its heritage significance, transforming it into one of the main museums to visit today.

Casa Melchor Pinto Cultural Center

Address: Sucre 50

Restored in 2016, the house and its courtyards offer a permanent display of antiques, temporary art exhibitions, workshops, and a café, providing a historical stop to explore the interior of the city's old residential architecture.

Municipal Public Library

Address: Plazuela El Estudiante. Libertad St. & Monseñor Rivero Ave.

The presence of brick is evident both in some shopping galleries and in libraries and universities. The municipal library is located in the center of Plaza del Estudiante, forming a public space a few blocks from downtown.

Mercado del Abasto

Address: Piraí Avenue & Roque Aguilera Avenue

Towards the third ring of the city, another of Santa Cruz's unique markets is found. The large warehouses host an interesting labyrinth of local commerce situations that highlight the importance of keeping these commercial spaces alive.

Curichi La Madre Urban Ecological Preservation Park and Piraí River Cabins

Address: Avenida Piraí next to Quinto Anillo / Avenida Roca Coronado & Piraí River

Enclosed by a growing urban context, near the Piraí River, the Curichi la Madre preservation park is daily assaulted by illegal settlements and deforestation. Remnants of old productive buildings that were abandoned can still be found on the premises. Very close to the site, cabins near the river focus on the construction of huts and sheds with local materials.